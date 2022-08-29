Period Balm Market Sales to Total US$ 5,506.3 Mn by 2032 Amid Rising Focus on Developing Feminine Products with Ayurvedic Formulas | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Breaking News
The U.S. is considered as a lucrative market for period balm and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as high levels of awareness among women, presence of leading manufacturers, and easy availability of numerous menstrual care products are driving growth in the U.S. market

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per FMI, the global period Balm market is anticipated to grow from US$ 3,545.5 Mn in 2022 to US$ ~5,506.3 Mn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).

Rising adoption of period balm products by rapidly growing women population to relieve discomfort and pain caused by periods is a key factor driving growth in the global period balm market.

The feminine care sector is being transformed by the women-owned period brands, which offer tailored birth control products, efficient pain alleviation, and leak-proof solutions. The main focus of the players is on giving women more portable products.

Dysmenorrhea, sometimes known as menstrual cramps, is characterised by acute or stabbing pains in the lower abdomen. Many women have menstrual cramps before and throughout their periods. Some ladies may find the discomfort merely unpleasant. Others may suffer from severe menstrual cramps that prevent them from going about their normal lives for a few days each month.

In order to treat the severe period cramps, industry manufacturers are developing items like period balm products. For instance, the major player in the women’s hygiene industry Cora is dedicated to resolving the intimate and menstrual hygiene problems that women face worldwide but which are not fully addressed.

The “Cora’s Period Cramp Relief Balm” is a wholly made up of natural ingredient that is catering to the needs of a high number of consumers. In the beginning of the monthly cycle, it is one of the safest methods for preventing cramps.

Thus, increasing incidence of menstrual cramps along with introduction of new period balm products with natural ingredients will continue to foster period balm sales across the world during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Period Balm Market Study

  • By product type, roller stick will continue to dominate the global period balm market during the forecast period.
  • In terms of mode of prescription, over-the-counter category is likely to hold the largest market share of around 63% during the forecast period.
  • Based on sales channel, department stores and pharmacy/drug stores will collectively account for 46% of total sales in the global period balm market by the end of 2022.
  • Due to changing consumer preferences for new and improved products, North America accounts for the largest share of the global period balm market.
  • The U.S. period balm market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the assessment period.
  • The period balm market in India is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Who is winning?

Leading period balm manufacturers are focusing on aggressive promotional techniques, commercials, and new product launches to boost period balm sales growth globally.

Major players present in the period balm market are Cora, Still Not A Hippie, JamilahsNaturals, Herbal Chest, Wild Rose, Marnie Naturals, and Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, The Natural Clinic, Arganshe, Butter Me Up Organics, THERApotions, Zenmaitri, brume-cosmetic, and Sierra Roots Wellness among others.

Global Period Balm Market By Category

By Product Type:

  • Roller Stick
  • Gel

By Mode of Prescription:

  • Over-the-Counter
  • Prescription

By Sales Channel:

  • Direct Sales
  • Specialty Stores
  • Pharmacy / Drug Stores
  • Departmental Stores
  • Online Retailers
  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

    1.1. Global Market Outlook

    1.2. Summary of Key Findings

    1.3. Summary of Key statistics

    1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

    2.1. Market Taxonomy

    2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

    3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

    3.2. Product Innovation Trends

To Continue TOC…

