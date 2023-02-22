Increase in awareness among women about importance of personal hygiene and well-being is anticipated to drive the period panties market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global period panties market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, according to market outlook report by TMR.

The Women’s Environmental Network estimates that close to 2 billion menstrual products are flushed down in British countries per year. Several government and non-government organizations across developed and developing countries are taking initiatives in order to spread awareness about ill-effects of disposable pads and tampons on environment. This has resulted into increase in inclination of target consumer-base toward adoption of reusable sanitary products, enabling rapid growth in the global period panties industry. Governments of several countries are encouraging manufacturers to shift production from non-degradable to eco-friendly products. This factor is anticipated to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Period Panties Market: Key Findings

Period panties are increasingly utilized during menopause, menstrual cycle, pregnancy & postpartum, traveling, and for mild incontinence. Period proof underwear have gained popularity in the past few years owing to advantages such as eco-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and ability to keep clothes clean during menstrual cycles. Demand for these products is anticipated to increase in several cost-sensitive countries across the globe, and, in turn, propel the period panties market in the next few years.

Governments in developed and developing countries are actively involved in spreading awareness about the importance of feminine hygiene and available products in rural as well as underdeveloped cities and towns. These initiatives are likely to increase demand for period panties during the forecast period. Hence, leading market players are focusing on expansion of production capabilities in order to fulfil rising product demand.

Cases of reproductive or urinary tract infections are common in women with poor menstrual hygiene. This could also affect overall well-being of a woman. Demand for period panties has increased owing to effectiveness in prevention of vaginal irritation. Moreover, these products are considered acceptable where religious and cultural reasons could restrict usage of internal products.

Several countries in Europe have reported unavailability of cost-effective menstrual products. As per a 2017 survey by Plan International UK, school attendance of one in 10 girls in the U.K. was affected due to lack of affordable menstrual hygiene products. Therefore, the country has taken initiatives in order to encourage manufacturers to develop more affordable products. These factors are anticipated to fuel market development in the near future.

Rise in understanding about environmental concerns due to usage of single-use menstrual products has resulted into increase in inclination of people toward adopting eco-friendly hygiene products, such as leak-proof period panties. Moreover, demand for disposable period panties has increased in the past few years owing to various advantages, such as ability to offer high level of protection and comfort to wearers.

Period Panties Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in adoption of eco-friendly feminine hygiene products globally

Increase in initiatives by governments in developed and developing countries in order to spread awareness about feminine hygiene is driving market growth

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for significant share of the global industry in 2021. The trend is likely to continue during the forecast period owing to easy access to environmental-friendly female hygiene products, increase in consumer understanding on latest products, and improving viewpoint of female population about hygiene.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to improved spending power of consumers, rise in understanding about available period panties, and changing lifestyle of women

Period Panties Market: Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities in order to develop innovative products

These companies are adopting strategies, such as acquisition and product launch, in order to increase market share

Period Panties Market: Key Players

Clovia

Anigan

Knixwear

Dear Kate

Modibodi PantyProp

Lunapads International

Adira

Harebrained

THINX Inc.

Flux Fannypants

WUKA Period Panteez

Period Panties Market Segmentation

Product Type

Reusable Period Panties

Disposable Period Panties

Style

Boy Shorts

Bikini

Briefs

Hipster

Others (Thongs, Shorts etc.)

Age Group

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online Company owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Drug Stores Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

