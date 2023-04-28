Recent technological advancements in modern period panties have resulted in improved absorbency and odor control, thanks to innovative fabric technologies. As a result, period panties have gained increasing popularity among consumers and are now trusted for their performance.

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Period Panties Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 148.8 Million in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 901.9 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032. The period panties market is a rapidly developing industry that provides an alternative solution for menstruation management. Period panties are a type of underwear with an absorbent layer that can hold menstrual blood and prevent leaks. The market has been driven by factors such as increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene & health, the rise in popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly products, and the demand for more comfortable & discrete options when managing one’s period.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the period panties market was dominated by the reusable segment due to it being more sustainable and eco-friendly products.

By style, the brief segment dominated the largest market share in style type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the period panties market in 2022.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the largest market share in distribution channel analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 41.8%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene, change in lifestyles, and rising disposable income.

Factors affecting the growth of the Period Panties industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Period Panties industry. Some of these factors include:

Increased Awareness and Acceptance : Period panties have become more widely recognized and accepted as an alternative to conventional menstruation supplies such as pads and tampons due to the growing acceptance of eco-friendly, sustainable products and convenient period care solutions.

: Period panties have become more widely recognized and accepted as an alternative to conventional menstruation supplies such as pads and tampons due to the growing acceptance of eco-friendly, sustainable products and convenient period care solutions. Convenience and Comfort : Women who are menstruating have a practical and pleasant option in period panties. These can be worn independently without needing additional products like pads or tampons, making them convenient and comfortable to use.

: Women who are menstruating have a practical and pleasant option in period panties. These can be worn independently without needing additional products like pads or tampons, making them convenient and comfortable to use. Technology and Innovation : Modern period panties have undergone major technological advancements recently, offering improved absorbency and odor control thanks to fabrics designed for this purpose. These improvements have enabled period panties to become increasingly popular as well as increase consumer confidence.

: Modern period panties have undergone major technological advancements recently, offering improved absorbency and odor control thanks to fabrics designed for this purpose. These improvements have enabled period panties to become increasingly popular as well as increase consumer confidence. Social Media and Influencer Marketing : Social media and influencer marketing have been enormously helpful to the historical pant industry. Influencers and social media personalities have promoted period clothing among their followers, increasing awareness about it in the process.

: Social media and influencer marketing have been enormously helpful to the historical pant industry. Influencers and social media personalities have promoted period clothing among their followers, increasing awareness about it in the process. Changing Consumer Preferences: Period panties offer an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional menstrual products, which are becoming increasingly sought after by consumers who value sustainability and the environment. As a result of this shift in consumer preferences, the period panties industry has experienced remarkable growth.

Top Trends in the Global Period Panties Market

The adoption of period panties is driven by the rising awareness and acceptance of them as a sustainable and practical replacement for conventional menstruation products. The demand for these items is anticipated to rise as more individuals become aware of the advantages of utilizing period panties for health and the environment. The market was expanding as a result of the creation of innovative and advanced period panties like those made with high-quality fabrics and equipped with leak-proof technologies. These modern-period panties offer superior comfort and protection, which increases their market appeal. The adoption of period panties is driven by the growing attention being paid to women’s health and cleanliness. More consumers are looking for items that are safer and more hygienic than conventional menstrual products since health and well-being are being prioritized more.

Market Growth

The market for period panties is growing globally due to a number of reasons. One major driver is the increasing acceptance of period panties as an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional menstrual products such as pads and tampons. Customers are seeking more eco-friendly solutions as they become aware of the harmful effects throwaway menstrual items have on the environment. Period panties offer comfort and convenience during menstruation, making them increasingly appealing. Thanks to technological advances in absorbency and odor control, period panties have become more reliable and pleasant solutions than ever before. The market has witnessed a tremendous expansion due to the growth of e-commerce and online sales channels, making it easier for customers to access and purchase period panties. However, it is anticipated that the market for period panties will grow as more people opt for practical and sustainable menstruation care options. The period panties market is expected to expand rapidly in Asia Pacific due to a growing female population, rising disposable income levels, and improved menstrual health and hygiene awareness.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to be the most dominant market in the Period Panties Market, with the largest market share of 41.8% in 2022. Due to the presence of major and numerous players such as Thinx Inc., Knix Wear Inc., and Saalt LLC., along with high awareness about menstrual hygiene products, there has been a marked growth in demand for menstrual underwear across Asia Pacific. Furthermore, various initiatives & campaigns launched by companies & manufacturers related to this awareness are expected to create further demand for period panties over the upcoming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 148.8 Million Market Size (2032) USD 901.9 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 20.3% North America Revenue Share 41.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Menstrual hygiene has become more and more of a necessity, necessitating the demand for products that provide improved protection and comfort. Period panties have become particularly popular due to their comfort, affordability, and environmental friendliness; making them increasingly desirable. Period panties have become a go-to solution for women of all ages as an efficient and comfortable solution. Because of the advances in textile technology, period panties now feature features like moisture wicking, odor control, and layers that are leakproof – providing enhanced functionality as well as user comfort.

Market Restraints

High cost of period panties as compared to traditional disposable menstrual products. While period panties are a more sustainable & eco-friendly option. The lack of awareness & education about period panties could prevent them from trying this product. Limited availability of period panties in physical stores as some brands have started to offer period panties in retail stores, many are only available offline which could limit access for some consumers. Additionally, after the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty could be a restraint for the period panties market as some consumers may prioritize necessities over more expensive menstrual products.

Market Opportunities

As awareness of the detrimental effects of chemicals on human health and the environment grows, businesses can benefit by producing period panties made from chemical-free organic or natural materials such as cotton or bamboo that don’t contain toxic pesticides. These types of clothing will allow customers to feel good about what they purchase without feeling guilty about taking unnecessary risks. Period panties may not be widely popular or accepted in poorer countries, but there is nonetheless a substantial market there. For instance, period panties with movable waistbands, programmable absorbency settings, or extra layers for enhanced protection are just some of the options available to businesses. Businesses can partner with organizations, influencers, and other businesses to promote their products and raise awareness about period panties. Partnerships enable businesses to expand their market reach while earning customer trust.

Report Segmentation of the Period Panties Market

Product Insight

Reusable accounted for the largest market share in 2021 at over 78.26%. It is expected that this will continue to rise through the forecast period. Owing to reusable period panties being cost-effective in the long run, they reduce the need for continuous purchasing of disposable products. Furthermore, many women appreciate the comfort & convenience which reusable panties provide. Also, it offers more sustainable & eco-friendly options for managing menstrual flow.

Style Insight

Brief accounted for the largest market share in the style segment with a market share of 31.2% in 2022, and it is expected to grow further in the forecasted period owing to it offering more coverage & protection than other styles such as thongs or bikini-cut panties which is important for managing menstrual flow. Additionally, brief-style period panties are often designed with multiple layers of absorbent material which provides maximum protection & security during menstruation.

Distribution Channel Insight

The offline segment holds the top spot in the global market for 2021 and contributed more than 68.6% of the revenue. Offline retailers provide a physical shopping experience that allows customers to touch, see, and try on the product before purchasing. Offline retail provides a more personalized customer service experience with a knowledgeable staff available to answer questions & provide recommendations to customers.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Reusable

Disposable

Based on the Style

Brief

Bikini

Boy short

Hi-waist

Other Styles

Based on Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The period panties market is a niche market within the underwear industry, but it has been rapidly growing in popularity in the last few years due to its convenience, eco-friendliness, and comfort. In terms of market share, Thinx and Knixwear are two of the leading players in the period panties market. However, there are many other brands that are also getting popularity & market share due to increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly products. As the market continues to grow, new players may also enter & compete for market share.

Some of the major players include:

Thinx Inc.

PANTYPROP INC

Knixwear

Aisle

Modibodi Pvt. Ltd.

HealthFab

Anigan Inc.

Vv SkiVvys LLC.

DEAR KATE LLC.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Period Panties Market

In February 2021 – Sirona Hygiene acquired women’s safety brand Empower in an all-cash deal. Sirona, a fem-tech company that sells feminine hygiene products, is expected to enter the female safety segment with this acquisition.

– Sirona Hygiene acquired women’s safety brand Empower in an all-cash deal. Sirona, a fem-tech company that sells feminine hygiene products, is expected to enter the female safety segment with this acquisition. In 2021– Edgewell Personal Care Company acquired Billie Inc., which is a U.S.-based consumer brand company that is offering a brand portfolio of women’s personal care products, in an all-cash deal for a purchase price of US$ 310 Mn, subject to customary adjustments.

