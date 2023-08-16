Period Panties Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding menstrual hygiene.

Period Panties Market size is estimated to reach USD 358.5 million till 2032. The rising number of government initiatives towards menstrual hygiene will positively anchor the industry development. Several governments worldwide have recognized the importance of menstrual health and are taking initiatives for increasing awareness and promoting sustainable options, including period panties.

The growing government intervention has made way for improved menstrual health outcomes. Initiatives, such as the distribution of free and subsidized period panties in schools and public institutions, awareness campaigns, and policy changes to address menstrual hygiene.

Period Bikinis to gain notable traction

The period panties market size from the bikini segment recorded substantial revenue in 2022 and is expected to witness significant demand through 2032. Period bikinis offer convenient and sustainable alternatives to traditional menstrual products, including pads and tampons. They are designed to provide comfortable and discreet options for women during their menstrual cycle. The growing awareness about sustainable menstrual products coupled with the greater desire for comfort and convenience.

E-commerce channels to record high product sales

The period panties market share from the e-commerce segment is estimated to register considerable revenue by the end of 2032 owing to the availability of wide range of product options, sizes, and styles to cater to diverse customer preferences. E-commerce platforms provide convenient and accessible avenues for customers to purchase period panties from the comfort of their homes. The convenience, privacy, and discrete packaging offered by E-commerce platforms.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific period panties market witnessed significant growth in 2022 and is set to expand at a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. This development can be attributed to the increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene, changing cultural attitudes towards menstruation, and the rising demand for sustainable menstrual products. The surging penetration of E-commerce platforms and the growing internet-savvy population base has facilitated the accessibility and availability of period panties in the region. Moreover, the ongoing efforts to promote menstrual health and sustainability.

Period Panties Market Participants

Some of the leading players operating in the period panties industry include The Period Company, Ruby Love (PANTYPROP INC), Neione, Proof, Rael, Saalt, LLC, Victoria’s Secret, FANNYPANTS, Thinx, Inc. (Kimberly-Clark), and Essity, among others.

