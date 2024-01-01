Retailers including Marks & Spencer and Tesco promise to pass on savings to customers after VAT axedWomen can buy period pants for £2 cheaper than current prices after the government abolished a tax on the product.As of Monday, retailers including supermarkets Marks & Spencer and Tesco, as well as clothing shop Primark, have promised to pass on the savings (worth 16%) to customers. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Growing proportion of England’s flood defences in disrepair, analysis finds - January 1, 2024
- Period pants to get cheaper as tax on product abolished - January 1, 2024
- NHS data for England showing rise in cancer checks is misleading, say experts - January 1, 2024