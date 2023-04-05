PHOENIX, AZ, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Perk International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PRKI) CEO Nelson Grist is pleased to announce the company has created two new divisions under the Perk International Banner.

We’re also pleased to announce that the company has been restructuring and ready to move forward with the company’s business plan, and file all financial statements so PERK (PRKI) can become current and off the Expert Market.

The company is proud to announce two new divisions under Perk International: Mint Management & Perk Distribution. Mint Management will be working with other MedSpas and Medical businesses offering our expertise in brand management, marketing, and day-to-day operations.

Mint Management is currently in discussions with a few MedSpas regarding the service and benefits of using Mint Management for their management and branding services.

Perk Distribution is also a new division under the Perk brand. Perk Distribution will be the distribution arm of Perk International and will be heading up the distribution of our own brands and other brands that we sign distributor agreements with. This will allow PERK to be the leader in the Functional Medicine space. Nelson Grist, CEO of Perk International, said, “The two new divisions will help with our goal to “HELP PEOPLE LIVE HEALTHIER LIVES.”

Perk Distribution has signed its first distributor contract with a biotechnology company focused on topical treatments that will enhance the skin to heal better and faster during and after treatments.

Grist commented on the excitement surrounding the creation of Perk’s two new divisions. The two new divisions will allow for more opportunity to sign and work with other companies that share the same goal of “HELPING PEOPLE LIVE HEALTHIER LIVES” and should add shareholder value for PRKI.

Perk International is recruiting Nurse Practitioners for several positions throughout the country. If you know anyone that might be interested, please forward your resume to info@perkint.com

The company has updated their logo to better represent the Functional Medicine initiative. Please visit WWW.PERKINT.COM to see the new logo and the updated website.

Perk CEO Nelson Grist is implementing a monthly conference call so existing shareholders, potential Shareholders and anyone interested in finding out more information about PERK INTERNATIONAL (PRKI) will be able to ask the CEO questions directly. Stay Connected to our Social Media platforms for more information.

Nelson Grist further stated, “We have been talking to a team of very qualified medical professionals to help implement this strategy. Additionally, we will maintain a transparent dialogue with our shareholders as to the clarity of implementing those objectives. As we meet certain milestones, the investment community will be more thoroughly aware of this through our awareness programs, social media platforms, our disclosures, and public records.

About: PERK INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PERK INTERNATIONAL, INC.’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Perk International, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See PRKI’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.

