ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: PESI) (“Perma-Fix” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the issuance and sale of 2,051,282 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $9.75 per share.
