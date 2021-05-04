Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Perma-Fix Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Perma-Fix Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI), a nuclear services company, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/41236 or on the Company’s website at www.perma-fix.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-876-9173 for U.S. callers, or +1 785-424-1667 for international callers. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, May 13, 2021, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 41236.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company, and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company’s nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy (“DOE”), the U.S Department of Defense (“DOD”), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
[email protected]
+43 316 296 316

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.