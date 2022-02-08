Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PermaPlate Furniture Partners With Chem-Dry to Expand Furniture Appearance Coverages

PermaPlate Furniture Partners With Chem-Dry to Expand Furniture Appearance Coverages

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PermaPlate Furniture has created the industry’s first furniture protection plan that provides coverage for accidental paint and grease stains. This partnership increases the level of appearance coverages that furniture retailers can offer their valued customers.

PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry

PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry

PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PermaPlate Furniture today announced its partnership with Chem-Dry®. The partnership creates for furniture retailers an expanded appearance coverage solution to resolve the most challenging stains for their customers.

“PermaPlate Furniture is committed to innovating the warranty experience for furniture customers. Our service contract reflects our commitment to customer service,” said Tom Scott, Managing Director, PermaPlate Furniture. “Our announcement today with Chem-Dry is a result of months exploring joint solutions in order to achieve new customer satisfaction levels in the furniture warranty industry. We have created the industry’s first expanded protection policy that covers accidental stains caused by paint or grease damages to upholstery.”

“Chem-Dry management invested the time with us to research stain issues and identify how their treatments, processes, and technicians could expand the level of stain coverages with PermaPlate Furniture,” shared John Nisson, President, PermaPlate. “We are excited to deliver the most robust appearance protection service contract in the furniture warranty industry by including coverages for the most challenging stains like paint, dye transfers, grease, wine, ink, cosmetics, and more.”

“We are delighted to partner with PermaPlate Furniture to deliver premium care services to their furniture retailers, and valued customers. When you pair quality furnishings with expert care, it’s a perfect match. Furniture retailers can trust that their customers are in the best possible care when selecting a warranty from PermaPlate Furniture,” said Edward Quinlan, Chem-Dry President. 

“The partnership of PermaPlate Furniture and Chem-Dry simply makes sense,” continued Quinlan. “In today’s dynamic market, customers expect the best in the industry — and want it at a fair value. Our warranty relationship with PermaPlate Furniture gives furniture customers the trust to make their purchases and know they’ll be well taken care of if any concerns happen.” 

About PermaPlate Company

PermaPlate is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is an industry leader in the manufacturing of appearance protection products and in the delivery of world-class warranty administration services to thousands of retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.  

PermaPlate Furniture (www.permaplatefurniture.com) is uniquely positioned to leverage its rich corporate history and customer service expertise to more than 27,000 furniture stores and online retailers in the United States and their valued customers. 

About Chem-Dry

Chem-Dry, Inc. (www.chemdry.com) was founded in 1977 by Robert Harris and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. Led by Brand President Ed Quinlan, Chem-Dry continues its mission today of being an innovation leader and helping provide cleaner and healthier homes for people around the world. Chem-Dry has more than 3,500 locations throughout the world, making it one of the largest franchise-owner cleaning firms in the industry.

Chem-Dry has developed more than 50 Chem-Dry products, and are Chem-Dry Green Certified, including The Natural, the Chem-Dry core cleaning solution, which delivers a deeper, greener cleaning on carpets and upholstery. Chem-Dry experts specialize in dealing with some of the most challenging spots and spills, from food and wine to coffee and tea to grease and oils. 

CONTACT
Dominic Fratto
Marketing Director
dominic.fratto@permaplate.com 

Related Images

Image 1: PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry

Company Logos

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.