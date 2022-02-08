PermaPlate Furniture Partners With Chem-Dry to Expand Furniture Appearance Coverages

PermaPlate Furniture has created the industry’s first furniture protection plan that provides coverage for accidental paint and grease stains. This partnership increases the level of appearance coverages that furniture retailers can offer their valued customers.

PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PermaPlate Furniture today announced its partnership with Chem-Dry®. The partnership creates for furniture retailers an expanded appearance coverage solution to resolve the most challenging stains for their customers.

“PermaPlate Furniture is committed to innovating the warranty experience for furniture customers. Our service contract reflects our commitment to customer service,” said Tom Scott, Managing Director, PermaPlate Furniture. “Our announcement today with Chem-Dry is a result of months exploring joint solutions in order to achieve new customer satisfaction levels in the furniture warranty industry. We have created the industry’s first expanded protection policy that covers accidental stains caused by paint or grease damages to upholstery.”

“Chem-Dry management invested the time with us to research stain issues and identify how their treatments, processes, and technicians could expand the level of stain coverages with PermaPlate Furniture,” shared John Nisson, President, PermaPlate. “We are excited to deliver the most robust appearance protection service contract in the furniture warranty industry by including coverages for the most challenging stains like paint, dye transfers, grease, wine, ink, cosmetics, and more.”

“We are delighted to partner with PermaPlate Furniture to deliver premium care services to their furniture retailers, and valued customers. When you pair quality furnishings with expert care, it’s a perfect match. Furniture retailers can trust that their customers are in the best possible care when selecting a warranty from PermaPlate Furniture,” said Edward Quinlan, Chem-Dry President.

“The partnership of PermaPlate Furniture and Chem-Dry simply makes sense,” continued Quinlan. “In today’s dynamic market, customers expect the best in the industry — and want it at a fair value. Our warranty relationship with PermaPlate Furniture gives furniture customers the trust to make their purchases and know they’ll be well taken care of if any concerns happen.”

About PermaPlate Company

PermaPlate is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is an industry leader in the manufacturing of appearance protection products and in the delivery of world-class warranty administration services to thousands of retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

PermaPlate Furniture (www.permaplatefurniture.com) is uniquely positioned to leverage its rich corporate history and customer service expertise to more than 27,000 furniture stores and online retailers in the United States and their valued customers.

About Chem-Dry

Chem-Dry, Inc. (www.chemdry.com) was founded in 1977 by Robert Harris and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. Led by Brand President Ed Quinlan, Chem-Dry continues its mission today of being an innovation leader and helping provide cleaner and healthier homes for people around the world. Chem-Dry has more than 3,500 locations throughout the world, making it one of the largest franchise-owner cleaning firms in the industry.

Chem-Dry has developed more than 50 Chem-Dry products, and are Chem-Dry Green Certified, including The Natural, the Chem-Dry core cleaning solution, which delivers a deeper, greener cleaning on carpets and upholstery. Chem-Dry experts specialize in dealing with some of the most challenging spots and spills, from food and wine to coffee and tea to grease and oils.

CONTACT

Dominic Fratto

Marketing Director

dominic.fratto@permaplate.com

Related Images

Image 1: PermaPlate Furniture & Chem-Dry

Company Logos

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment