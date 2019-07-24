Permethrin Market to exceed USD 200 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

China permethrin market may reach a valuation of USD 15 million by 2025 as the product is majorly used to eradicate insects including silverfish, carpet beetle and moths that causes textile degradation.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The permethrin market is poised to rise from $150 million in 2018 to over $200 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Rising product demand for military suites fabrics manufacturing to provide army personnel protection from annoyance and risks of insect bites should accelerate market growth. Growing trend of insecticides treated fabrics by armies including U.S. and British for new military suites should promote product demand.

Excessive utilization of product for head lice treatment may lead to severe itching, swelling and burning sensations. Patients suffering from conditions including hay fever and asthma may experience allergic reactions on product utilization. Thus, these factors are likely to hinder permethrin industry demand. Stringent regulations imposed on product utilization for plant protection by EU commission owing to high toxicity should hamper industry profitability, thus affecting permethrin market price trends.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4146

Powder form segment may observe strong gains of 3.5% by 2025. This product finds broad applications in spaces including domestic, commercial and residential to protect from insects including Cockroaches, Ants, Spiders, European Wasps and Fleas which should propel industry growth. This product offers beneficial characteristics including very light and free flowing which helps in spreading through voids and crack to eradicate insects inside hiding locations and invisible harborages which should accelerate permethrin market share.

Pharmaceutical application may observe significant gains on account of its utilization as scabicide, pediculocide and antiparasitic agent. This product can be administered topically by application through cream, ointments and lotion which should boost product demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 224 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, “Permethrin Market, By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Agricultural, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Textile, Domestic), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia), Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/permethrin-market

France permethrin market size may surpass USD 8.5 million by 2025. France is the largest producer of wheat in Europe and predominantly utilized in making French breads including Pain au Froment, Pain au Levain, Pain au Son, Pain aux Noix and Pain Baguette. This product is majorly utilized as an insecticide to protect wheat crops from insects including Aphids, Brown Wheat Mite, Army Worm, Legume Pod Borer and Termites which should favor industry growth. Affirmative EU commission initiatives including farmers income support, trade policy and market intervention should stimulate regional agriculture industry, thus driving industry growth.

China permethrin market may exceed USD 15 million by the end of 2025. China is the world’s largest textile industry due to rising exports and domestic demand for high quality apparels. This product is majorly used to eradicate insects including silverfish, carpet beetle and moths that causes textile degradation should stimulate industry growth.

Prominent permethrin market players include Guangdong Liwei, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, Tagros, Heranba, Crop Life Science Limited, Gharda, Meghmani and Aestar. Manufacturers are involved in joint venture, mergers & acquisitions to administer innovative solutions along with production capacities expansion and minimizing manufacturing cost to cater market growth.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4146

Browse Related Reports:

Sodium Silicate Market Size By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Detergent, Catalyst, Paper & Pulp, Elastomers, Food & Healthcare), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, France, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sodium-silicate-market

Purging Compound Market Size By Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding), By Product (Mechanical, Chemical / Foaming), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Granules), By End-Use (Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Packaging, Custom Molding), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Benelux, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/purging-compound-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.gminsights.com