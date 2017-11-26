Perseus Mining Limited AGM Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
PERTH, Australia, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West African gold producer Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) (TSX:PRU) (“Perseus”) advises that the eight resolutions put to the annual general meeting of shareholders held in Perth on Friday, November 24, 2017, were passed on a show of hands.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company advises that proxy votes were received as follows:
|FOR
|AGAINST
|ABSTAIN
|PROXY
DISCRETION
|TOTAL
|Resolution 1
Rem Report
|443,571,465
|29,887,689
|525,712
|631,442
|471,412,961
|Resolution 2
Re-election Harvey
|389,264,007
|86,530,264
|427,111
|712,442
|474,090,596
|Resolution 3
Re-election Bohm
|447,465,136
|28,673,935
|452,711
|702,042
|474,090,596
|Resolution 4
Re-election Layman
|475,032,451
|1,123,620
|431,611
|706,142
|474,090,596
|Resolution 5
Renewal of PR plan
|470,404,972
|3,094,282
|507,063
|495,982
|471,412,961
|Resolution 6
PRs Quartermaine
|470,727,826
|2,975,382
|498,443
|1,413,242
|472,411,546
|Resolution 7
PRs Carson
|470,557,731
|2,965,487
|467,363
|1,624,312
|472,411,546
|Resolution 8
Appointment of auditor
|478,178,901
|2,263,949
|1,014,974
|656,742
|474,090,596
No other resolutions were put to the meeting.
There was no formal presentation at the meeting.
For enquiries please contact:
Chairman: Sean Harvey at telephone +61 8 6144 1700
Company Secretary: Martijn Bosboom at telephone +61 8 6144 1700
