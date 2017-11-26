Perseus Mining Limited AGM Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West African gold producer Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) (TSX:PRU) (“Perseus”) advises that the eight resolutions put to the annual general meeting of shareholders held in Perth on Friday, November 24, 2017, were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company advises that proxy votes were received as follows:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN PROXY

DISCRETION TOTAL Resolution 1

Rem Report 443,571,465 29,887,689 525,712 631,442 471,412,961 Resolution 2

Re-election Harvey 389,264,007 86,530,264 427,111 712,442 474,090,596 Resolution 3

Re-election Bohm 447,465,136 28,673,935 452,711 702,042 474,090,596 Resolution 4

Re-election Layman 475,032,451 1,123,620 431,611 706,142 474,090,596 Resolution 5

Renewal of PR plan 470,404,972 3,094,282 507,063 495,982 471,412,961 Resolution 6

PRs Quartermaine 470,727,826 2,975,382 498,443 1,413,242 472,411,546 Resolution 7

PRs Carson 470,557,731 2,965,487 467,363 1,624,312 472,411,546 Resolution 8

Appointment of auditor 478,178,901 2,263,949 1,014,974 656,742 474,090,596

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

There was no formal presentation at the meeting.

For enquiries please contact:

Chairman: Sean Harvey at telephone +61 8 6144 1700

Company Secretary: Martijn Bosboom at telephone +61 8 6144 1700