Perseus Mining Limited: Yaouré Definitive Feasibility Study Conference Call

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perseus Mining Limited (TSX:PRU) (ASX:PRU) is hosting a conference call to discuss the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Yaouré Gold Project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am AEDT on Friday 3 November 2017.

Call Details

Australia: Friday 3 November 2017

(Perth – 7:00am)

(Sydney/Melbourne – 10:00am)

Canada: Thurs 2 November 2017

(Toronto – 7:00pm)

(Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Friday 3 November 2017 (London – 12:00am)

Conference ID: 411980

Listen online: https://boardroom.media/broadcast/?eid=59f693075d7cfb1348b3c049

Audio access dial in numbers:

Australia: 1800 558 698

Hong Kong: 800 966 806

Singapore: 800 101 2785

Canada: 1855 8811 339

New Zealand: 0800 453 055

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245

United States: 1855 8811 339

In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine. The audio cast can also be accessed via Perseus’ website at www.perseusmining.com.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email [email protected] (Melbourne)