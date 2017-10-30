Breaking News
Home / Top News / Perseus Mining Limited: Yaouré Definitive Feasibility Study Conference Call

Perseus Mining Limited: Yaouré Definitive Feasibility Study Conference Call

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perseus Mining Limited (TSX:PRU) (ASX:PRU) is hosting a conference call to discuss the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Yaouré Gold Project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am AEDT on Friday 3 November 2017.

Call Details

Australia: Friday 3 November 2017
(Perth – 7:00am)
(Sydney/Melbourne – 10:00am)

Canada: Thurs 2 November 2017
(Toronto – 7:00pm)
(Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Friday 3 November 2017 (London – 12:00am)

Conference ID: 411980

Listen online: https://boardroom.media/broadcast/?eid=59f693075d7cfb1348b3c049

Audio access dial in numbers:

Australia: 1800 558 698
Hong Kong: 800 966 806
Singapore: 800 101 2785
Canada: 1855 8811 339
New Zealand: 0800 453 055
United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245
United States: 1855 8811 339

In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine. The audio cast can also be accessed via Perseus’ website at www.perseusmining.com.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations:  Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email [email protected] (Melbourne)

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.