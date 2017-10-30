Perseus Mining Limited: Yaouré Definitive Feasibility Study Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
PERTH, Australia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perseus Mining Limited (TSX:PRU) (ASX:PRU) is hosting a conference call to discuss the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Yaouré Gold Project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am AEDT on Friday 3 November 2017.
Call Details
Australia: Friday 3 November 2017
(Perth – 7:00am)
(Sydney/Melbourne – 10:00am)
Canada: Thurs 2 November 2017
(Toronto – 7:00pm)
(Vancouver – 4:00pm)
UK: Friday 3 November 2017 (London – 12:00am)
Conference ID: 411980
Listen online: https://boardroom.media/broadcast/?eid=59f693075d7cfb1348b3c049
Audio access dial in numbers:
Australia: 1800 558 698
Hong Kong: 800 966 806
Singapore: 800 101 2785
Canada: 1855 8811 339
New Zealand: 0800 453 055
United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245
United States: 1855 8811 339
In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.
The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine. The audio cast can also be accessed via Perseus’ website at www.perseusmining.com.
To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:
Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email [email protected] (Melbourne)
