R&D of new products and increased awareness regarding personal grooming and hygiene are expected to propel the personal care appliances market size during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global personal care appliances market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 27.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for personal care appliances is expected to close at US$ 17.6 billion.

Rise in consumer awareness about personal grooming and hygiene is leading to a shift in consumer attitudes. Consumers are emphasizing grooming routines and maintaining good personal hygiene, which is boosting the personal care appliances market revenue.

Download Sample of this Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=548

Social media and digital platforms are increasingly influencing consumer perceptions about personal grooming. Social media influencers, beauty bloggers, and online tutorials impact grooming trends.

The rise in exposure to new grooming techniques and styles is motivating consumers to invest in personal care appliances. Thus, the personal care appliances market expansion is driven by the desire to emulate the grooming habits of their favorite influencers.

Rising disposable income and increased consumer spending on personal care appliances for grooming and beauty purposes drive the market demand. Products with intelligent features, ergonomic designs, and energy-efficient technologies were gaining popularity.

The growing aging population, especially in developed regions, increased demand for anti-aging and skincare products. Personal care appliances designed for skin care, such as facial cleansing devices, were gaining traction.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the personal care appliances market was valued at US$ 16.7 billion

Based on type, the shaving and hair removal appliances segment dominated the global personal care appliances market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the female segment accounts for high revenue in the market.

Personal Care Appliances Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Most companies in the global personal care appliances industry are investing in the R&D of new products to expand their product portfolio.

Rise in integration of precision engineering and ergonomic design in products is driving the personal care appliances market progress.

Personal Care Appliances Market – Regional Analysis

Personal care appliances market forecast Europe is expected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031. The presence of major vendors and the rise in focus on personal care are fueling the region’s market dynamics. The surge in awareness regarding hygiene and grooming and increase in investment in the R&D of advanced and technologically-driven grooming devices are also contributing to the market growth.

North America had a mature personal care appliances market, with a high penetration of products like electric shavers, hairdryers, and electric toothbrushes. The men’s grooming segment was growing, with an increasing demand for grooming products tailored for men. Consumers in North America were quick to adopt technologically advanced personal care appliances with features like smart connectivity and innovative designs.

Key Developments in the Personal Care Appliances Market

Philips is a well-known Dutch multinational conglomerate that produces a wide range of personal care appliances, including electric shavers, toothbrushes, hairdryers, and more. They have a strong presence in the market and are known for their innovative and high-quality products.

Procter & Gamble P&G is a global consumer goods company that owns popular personal care brands like Gillette and Braun. They manufacture a variety of grooming and personal care appliances, such as electric razors and hair care products.

Conair Corporation is a U.S.-based company known for its hair care and grooming appliances. They offer diverse products, including hairdryers, curling irons, and straighteners.

Customize the Report According to your Needs@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=548

Competitive Landscape

Companies offer user-friendly, ergonomic, novel approaches that boost the overall grooming quality. These devices reduce time and enable people to take hold of their grooming habits. Thus, R&D of new products is expected to increase vendors’ personal care appliances market share during the forecast period. These advancements enhance the functionality and efficiency of products and cater to consumers’ evolving needs and preferences.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble

Wahl Clipper

Panasonic Corporation

Conair Corporation

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Groupe SEB

Andis Company

Havells India Ltd.

Helen of Troy

Personal Care Appliances Market – Key Segments

Type

Shaving & Hair Removal Appliances

Electric Shavers

Trimmers

Epilators

IPL Hair Removal Devices

Others (Lasers, Nose & Ear Trimmers, etc.)

Hair Styling Appliances Hair Dryers Electronic Hair Brushes

Paddle Brushes

Round Brushes Flat Irons Curling Irons

Oral Care Appliances

Electric Toothbrushes

Electric Flossers

Electric Tongue Cleaners

Skin Care Appliances

Anti-aging

Microcurrent Devices

LED Light Therapy Devices

Radiofrequency Treatment Devices

Facial Cleansing Appliances

Facial Massagers & Cream Applicators

Facial Steamers

Others (Ultrasonic Pore Extractors & Serum Infusers, Microneedles, etc.)

Massage & Relaxation Appliances

Hair Growth Simulating/Scalp Massagers

Foot & Leg Massagers

Electric Body Massagers

Muscle Massage Guns

Others (Eye & Palm Massagers, etc.)

Others (Nail Care Appliances, Muscle Stimulators Machines, etc.)

End-user

Male

Female

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others (Departmental Stores, Flagship Stores, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=548

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Snail Beauty Products Market – The global snail beauty products market was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. The global industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031.

Baby Skincare Market – The global baby skincare market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com