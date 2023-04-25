Personal lubricants industry is anticipated to register 9.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to changing customer attitude and high awareness regarding sex education & continuous product launches in the developed economies.

Personal lubricants market value is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2032, according to a by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising cases of dyspareunia and vaginal dryness among women worldwide will fuel demand for personal lubricants. According to estimates, the prevalence of dyspareunia currently ranges between 3% to 18% worldwide and affects 10% to 28% of women. As dyspareunia causes pain during sexual activity, the expansion for personal lubricants would increase in a bid to lessen friction. An increase in the incidence of vaginal dryness and discomfort will increase the uptake of personal lubricants.

A surge in outlook for oil-based lubes

Personal lubricants market share from the oil-based lubricant segment is predicted to record more than 9% CAGR by 2032. Plant-based oils like grapeseed oil, sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, and coconut oil are found in oil-based lubricants. Due to their moisturizing, natural, and long-lasting lubrication effects, these are highly preferred by customers for sexual activities.

Oil-based lubricants, however, can weaken latex condoms and make them more prone to rupture, which raises the risk of STDs and impromptu pregnancies. This has caused various health organizations to advise against using condoms along with oil-based lubricants. There will be major revenue development due to the high demand for oil-based personal lubricants, particularly from consumers who favor natural and organic products.

Increasing sexual health awareness among the male population

The personal lubricants market share from the male user segment is forecasted to reach more than USD 2 billion by 2032. Increasing male population awareness and use of personal lubricants is anticipated to increase market growth potential. Growing numbers of seniors engaging in sexual activity will help fuel product progression. Also, the use of sexual lubricants by homosexual males to increase comfort and enjoyment during sexual activity by reducing friction and enhancing sensitivity may spike consumer demand for personal lubricants.

Discreet delivery option through online stores

Personal lubricants industry share from the online store distribution segment recorded USD 900 million in 2022. The high global internet penetration rate is a major contributing factor to the rapid segment value. There is an increase in high accessibility and availability of a wide selection of quality products with competitive prices and a variety of offers. Online businesses also provide discrete shipment delivery, increasing client preference for online deliveries.

Rising demand for lubricants in Asia Pacific region

Asia Pacific personal lubricants market share is expected to observe more than 9.8% CAGR by 2032. The increased production and exports of sexual items will fuel regional industry development. With the increase in sexual awareness and improving the standard of living, personal lubricants are in greater revenueacross Asian nations like Thailand, Japan, India, Australia, and China. The rising geriatric population, disposable income, and out-of-pocket spending in developing nations across the APAC region are expected to fuel product scenarioover the coming years.

New product launches by leading manufacturers

BioFilm IP LLC, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Überlube, Sliquid, LLC, Toaster Labs Inc., Cupid Limited, and Trigg Laboratories, among others, are some of the leading market players in the global personal lubricants market.

