Personal Protective Equipment Market Overview

Personal protective equipment serves as an important source of emergency and worker safety recovery and is primarily used to protect the user from safety dangers or workplace health. Trends in the PPE market will be influenced by the increased focus on worker safety in the oil and gas, mining, construction, and manufacturing sectors. The market offers every piece of safety equipment that safeguards consumers from dangers at work. Employers are primarily looking for PPE gear for their employees since it saves them money on employee compensation, medical bills, and lost production time.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors active in the market for personal protective equipment include

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

ANSELL LTD (Australia)

3M (US)

Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

Delta Plus Group (France)

Metric AG & Co. KG. (Germany)

MSA (US)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc. (KCWW) (US)

Lakeland Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Radians Inc. (US)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Among others.

Personal Protective Equipment Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a favourable effect on the expansion of the market for personal protective equipment in 2020. The use of personal protective equipment was one of the tactics used by the governments of different countries to slow the spread of the illness. PPE for COVID-19 infection prevention includes aprons, gloves, goggles, and medical masks. This accelerated the expansion of many linked markets, including those for personal protection equipment used by law enforcement and the military, among many others.

To safeguard public health professionals and stop the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was put into effect in the United States. Domestic production in the U.S. PPE industry was encouraged by the growth in personal protective equipment in 2020 and limits on imports from other nations. The usage of personal protective equipment is anticipated to increase in end-use industries like chemical, construction, pharmaceutical, and healthcare, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 94.17 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Industry, Hazard Key Market Opportunities The PPE market has been continually witnessing several developments, including the adoption of industrial safety solutions in various verticals. Key Market Drivers Rapid industrialization worldwide. Spurring growth in the automotive industries and construction sectors led by the rapid economic growth.

Personal Protective Equipment Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The personal protective equipment market market is supported by rising industry fatalities as well as rising worker safety and health awareness. The market comprises emergency escape tools, full-body harnesses, earplugs, goggles, protective gloves, safety footwear, outerwear, and helmets.

Workers are now required to wear personal protective equipment in order to safeguard people from workplace risks or fatality rates that are on the rise. For instance, the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) reports that the number of fatal accidents decreased by 8% and that the number of fatalities in the oil and gas sector decreased from 33% in 2017 to 31% in 2018. By conducting hazard assessments on the well site, training workers about the risks associated with gauging tanks, using respiratory protection such as Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), and establishing emergency medical response during the event, NIOSH has recommended ways to reduce the risk of such fatalities.

The personal protective equipment market analysis indicates that the expanding infrastructure and building projects in China, India, and the United States may present enormous prospects. According to OSHA, more than 995 of the 4,500 fatalities that occurred in the construction industry in 2019 were related to being struck by objects, electrocution, falls, trench cave-ins, and broken equipment including cranes and forklifts. The primary cause of the increased death rates in the construction industry is falls.

The expansion of the personal protective equipment market would be aided by the rising number of innovative infrastructure projects for residential and commercial building developments. Furthermore, to prevent crushed toes when working around falling objects or heavy machinery, construction workers wear protective boots or shoes with puncture- and slip-resistant soles. To protect the welfare of workers, strict regulatory regulations, standards, and high mortality rates have been established. In order to protect the health of the workforce, a high mortality rate has been framed. It would aid in the expansion of the personal protective equipment market.

Market Restraints:

The sale of inferior, low-quality, and affordable items along with a lack of customer understanding of occupational dangers could stifle market expansion. In addition, the threat posed by duplicative, subpar, and alternative items could impede the expansion of the market for industrial safety footwear. To combat such an unorganised market, regulatory authorities have developed rigorous and severe quality inspections for these products.



Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

The product segmentation includes foot & leg protection, eye & face protection, protective clothing, head protection, hands & arm protection, respiratory protection, and others.

Over 28% of total revenue was generated by the hand protection product sector in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the course of the projection period. Demand for protective gloves is expected to be driven by dangers associated with handling warm objects, caustic chemicals, and heavy-duty equipment in the construction, food processing, oil & gas, healthcare, and metal fabrication industries.

By End-Use

Manufacturing, construction, chemicals, healthcare, food & beverage, and oil & gas are the key market end-users of personal protective equipment market.

With around 29% of total sales, the healthcare end-use sector dominated the personal protective equipment market in 2020. The sector will continue to lead during the projection period by growing at the quickest CAGR. When choosing protective equipment, end users consider a number of aspects, such as the material used and the covering it offers, the seam barrier properties, and other features like closures. The need for protective clothing, in particular coveralls and gowns, has increased in the United States as a result of the coronavirus’s quick spread.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest rate of any regional market during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.3%, due to the region’s rapid industrialization and economic expansion. Additionally, employers in a range of end-use industries are expected to be forced to adopt protective equipment to assist increase product demand due to the high compensation costs connected with workplace fatalities.

Modernising the infrastructure and public healthcare system in Russia as well as making investments in new facilities are all part of the reform approach. These developments are expected to lead to significant demand for medical equipment and devices. The country’s rapidly growing medical sector is predicted to increase demand for hand protection gear, such as disposable and long-lasting gloves.



Given the rising incidence of workplace fatalities and the growing awareness of occupational safety measures among both workers and manufacturers, North America is an important market. The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics reports that 5,250 workers passed away in 2018 as a result of an accident at work. The industry will also be driven in the next years by the rising government spending in the medical and healthcare sectors.

The boom in public spending on renewable energy sources helps Europe. The expansion of the regional market will be fueled by favourable government regulation, such as the EU Directive 2016/425 on PPE ensuring quality standards for safety equipment marketed in the European market. The demand for safety gloves in the food and beverage industry is expected to expand.

