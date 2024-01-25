Key Personal Protective Equipment Market players include Honeywell International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., 3M, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Sioen Industries NV., Radians, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Hygiene Products Private Limited., Ansell Healthcare Europe NV, MSA Safety Incorporated

New York , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global personal protective equipment market size is slated to expand at 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 131 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 78 billion in the year 2022. The growth can be attributed to the growing spending in the medical industry across the globe. In 2022, spending on healthcare exceeded USD 9 trillion worldwide.

As a result, there is a growing need for protective gear including PPE kits impelled by a commitment to ensure the safety of healthcare workers who face several serious safety and health hazards including sharps injuries, harmful exposures to chemicals, infections, unsafe patient handling, and radiation. Medical personal protective equipment usually consists of rubber boots, goggles, a mask or face shield, gloves, a gown or coverall, and a head cover which is a vital piece of equipment for front-line medical workers, intended to safeguard users from harm and the transfer of disease or infection.

Personal Protective Equipment Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

Hand Protection segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe to grow at a significant rate

Growing Risk of Occupational Hazards in the Construction Industry to Boost Market Growth

Of all industries, the construction sector has the second highest rate of workplace fatalities due to the kind of environment, and equipment employed in the sector. For instance, the construction industry in India, which employs around 7% of the worldwide labor force, is responsible for over 16% of all occupational dangers. Construction site workers may come into contact with a variety of dangerous materials and physical threats which may cause chemical, physical, biological, and social risks. Moreover, construction has the highest rate of occupational cancer caused by asbestos followed by silica, painter’s dust, and diesel engine exhaust. Therefore, there is a high demand for PPE kits in the construction industry which is created to offer defense against the risks associated with the construction sector and must always be worn when visiting construction or remodeling sites.

Personal Protective Equipment Industry: Regional Overview

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Food and Beverage Industry to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The personal protective equipment market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the expansion of the food and beverage sector, which mandates the use of PPE kits to ensure the safety of the workers. One of the biggest sectors in the US economy is the food and beverage sector which is predicted to witness over 1% annual sales growth between 2021 and 2026. When it comes to their food purchases, the average American customer has a few expectations that must be fulfilled, including quality, and cleanliness therefore, one of the most important things is to utilize PPE appropriately to prevent hairs in food and more serious problems, such as food contamination with bacteria, and germs

Growing Industrial Activities to Drive Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe personal protective equipment market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The European economy is based primarily on industry, which has driven the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) to mitigate potential workplace hazards. The industrial production of the EU increased by over 7% in 2021 compared to 2020, and it has since maintained this upward trend, increasing by more than 4% in 2022 compared to 2021. Additionally, recently the EU pursued the introduction of a new strategic framework the “EU Strategic Framework on Health and Safety at Work 2021-2027 to guarantee employees’ health and safety in the upcoming years by recognizing and adapting to the changing nature of the workplace.

Personal Protective Equipment Segmentation by Product Type

Head Protection

Eye Protection

Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Protective Foot Wear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

The hand protection segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the growing production of gloves. For instance, in 2020, Malaysia accounted for around 74% of the total quantity of non-hard rubber medical gloves imported into the United States and manufactured over 55% of the world’s nitrile gloves. Hand-specific Personal Protective Equipment such as gloves made of leather, knitted materials, and non-latex materials like nitrile, and rubber/latex are utilized extensively in a variety of industries for protecting workers from a variety of risks including the ingestion of toxic substances through the skin, burns from chemicals or heat, electrical hazards, bruising, abrasions, and cuts.

Personal Protective Equipment Segmentation by End-User

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Transportation

Mining

The healthcare segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be significantly attributed to the growing burden of infectious diseases. The burden of infectious diseases including lymphatic filariasis, leishmaniasis, schistosomiasis, Buruli ulcer, cholera, cysticercosis, dracunculiasis, and foodborne trematode infections, is still significant in low- and lower-middle-income countries. For instance, typhoid fever is thought to affect more than 4 million people in India annually, resulting in about 8000 fatalities. As a result, there is an increasing need for protection amongst healthcare workers, which has led to a surge in demand for PPE kits that protect the skin, mouth, and nose from infectious substances including germs and viruses.

Personal Protective Equipment Segmentation by Usability

Disposable

Reusable

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global personal protective equipment market that are profiled by Research Nester are Honeywell International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., 3M, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Sioen Industries NV., Radians, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Hygiene Products Private Limited., Ansell Healthcare Europe NV, MSA Safety Incorporated, and other key market players.

Recent Development in Personal Protective Equipment Market

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. partnered with the veteran-led humanitarian organization, Team Rubicon to offer several benefits, including training on the applications of personal protective equipment, educational support, donations of Tyvek protective apparel, access to safety personnel, awareness-building programs, potential volunteer opportunities, and safety-oriented content.

Honeywell International Inc. launched two new products DC365, and RU8500X Series to provide high-performance respiratory protection to frontline workers with small facial features throughout lengthy shifts.

