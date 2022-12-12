North America is anticipated to hold the largest personalized packaging market CAGR of 5.5%. The personalized packaging market share is likely to be benefiting from the rising demand for luxury packaging.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights, the personalized packaging market is worth US$ 36.10 bn in 2023. A CAGR of 5.28% is anticipated in the market during the forecast period.

Due to the numerous uses from various industries, the demand for personalized packaging has increased. Manufacturers commonly use personalized packaging to enhance the consumer’s perception of their brand.

The “Nutella Unica” campaign by Ferrero, which is Italian for “Unique Nutella,” was a huge success for the brand in 2017. It entailed the introduction of a 7 million-jar limited-edition run of Nutella in that nation. The unique collection drew a good amount of buyers, and it was sold out entirely in a month.

The growing desire for luxury packaging, which is particularly pronounced in the APAC region, is projected to be advantageous for the personalized packaging market share. To reinforce their position in the rapidly growing market, regional manufacturers are increasing their capabilities and production capacity.

The need for personalized packaging is projected to increase as companies gradually become more aware of what consumers are thinking as a result of branding activities. The industries with the strongest propensities for personalized packaging are the food and beverage ones.

Personalized packaging may increase brand recognition and facilitate customer interaction, but new designs require a lot more time and effort from businesses, which could increase manufacturing costs. Determining the best package design and marketing strategy for this calls for a sizable investment of marketing resources.

The personalized packaging market is likely to register at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period.

Historically, the personalized packaging market had a CAGR of 6.6% between 2018 and 2022.

The value of the personalized packaging market is expected to be US$ 60.39 bn by 2033.

Based on packaging type, the bottles segment is expected to have a CAGR of 4.5% in the personalized packaging market by 2033.

Based on the end use industry, the beverage sector is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the projection period.

With a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period, US market participants are significantly boosting the demand for personalized packaging.

From 2023 to 2033, the personalized packaging market in China is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.4%.

During the predicted period, the UK is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033.

In August 2021, American business C-P Flexible Packaging acquired Fruth Custom Packaging and its subsidiary, Cleanroom Film and Bag for an unknown sum (CFB).

The acquisitions help C-P increase its presence on the West Coast and its capacity for packaging semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment, and biopharmaceuticals.

Businesses may now create unique packaging for their products due to the introduction of the Amazon Prime Packaging program. Businesses are focusing on providing sustainable packaging solutions as a way to reduce their carbon footprint.

For instance, Coca-Cola recently unveiled its PlantBottle packaging, which has up to 30% plant-based elements.

Heightened packaging costs as well as the quest for maintaining a balance between innovation and convenience to consumers continues to remain potent challenges in the intelligent packaging domain:

By Packaging Type:

Bottles

Containers & Jars

Bags & Pouches

Cartons

Envelopes

Boxes

By End-User Industry:

Food, Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Logistics

Others

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa

