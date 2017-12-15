Perspecta Trust Announces Leadership Appointments

Breaking News
HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspecta Trust LLC announced today that Paul M. Montrone, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has assumed the duties of President. In addition, Stephen J. Tall, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Fiduciary Officer. He and Anthony Annino, Chief Investment Officer, will report directly to Mr. Montrone. In addition to these changes, John Crowley will succeed Jay Cawley as Perspecta Trust’s Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2018.

Mr. Montrone explained, “In anticipation of our firm’s global expansion of its trust and investment services, these appointments will bring more focus to execution of our strategy and the day-to-day management of these areas of our business.”

About Perspecta Trust

Perspecta Trust is a family wealth strategic advisory firm with trust powers, delivering personalized investment, trust, and planning services. Founded by Paul Montrone and Paul Meister to serve their families, we now offer these services to discriminating individuals and families from around the world.

For more information about Perspecta Trust, please visit www.perspectatrust.com or call 603 929 2700.

