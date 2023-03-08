The grant from the Medical Research Council (MRC) of the United Kingdom (part of UK Innovation and Research; UKRI) is supporting preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs)

Funds from the award are directed to Perspective Therapeutics’ collaborator Dr. Samantha Terry PhD, an expert in radiobiology at King’s College London.

RICHLAND, WASHINGTON & CORALVILLE, IOWA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly known as “Isoray, Inc.”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents and an innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options for multiple cancers, announced the awarding of a $1 million research grant from the Medical Research Council (MRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) (www.ukri.org), to collaborator Samantha Terry PhD, Associate Professor (Senior Lecturer) at King’s College London.

“My research is focused on the interactions of radiation with cells at a fundamental level. We are seeing that the use of radionuclides that deliver alpha particle and Auger electron emissions, often referred to as high linear energy interactions, have the potential to be transformative for cancer therapy” said Dr. Terry. “This award provides an opportunity to develop a more detailed understanding of these interactions toward a goal of realizing the full potential of radionuclides such as 212Pb for cancer patients. We are grateful to the Medical Research Council and incredibly excited about the collaboration with the Perspective Therapeutics team.”

Neuroendocrine cancers begin in hormone-releasing neuroendocrine cells and can occur anywhere in the body including the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas. Although rare, they are very hard to treat; therefore there is a need for novel options to treat both the original tumor and cancer cells that have spread throughout the body. Under the project, Perspective Therapeutics’ scientists will collaborate on radiobiology research, and provide isotopes and peptide precursors. Perspective Therapeutics is supporting a graduate student working toward a doctorate in radiobiology under the guidance of Dr. Terry.

“We’re delighted to see the grant from the UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC) go to our collaborator Dr. Samantha Terry,” said Michael Schultz, Perspective Therapeutics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “We are continuously working towards advancing the understanding of how our lead drug candidate [212Pb]VMT-α-NET can potentially transform the treatment landscape for neuroendocrine cancers. The decay series of 212Pb results in the emission of high energy alpha-particle emissions that travel short distances in tissues. By coupling 212Pb with high precision peptide cancer cell specific receptor-directed radioligands, a more precise delivery of these high energy particles to tumors can be realized. We believe the mechanism of action creates an ideal agent for precise cancer killing while sparing nearby healthy tissue. We are excited to be part of the research project and providing support for thought leading scientists in this area of research.”

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Isoray, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

Perspective Therapeutics’ melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.’s (“Perspective”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.’s (“Viewpoint,” and together with Perspective, the “Company”) future expectations, including: the functionality and capabilities of the Company’s therapies including its targeted alpha-particle radiotherapy; the potential size of the commercial market for the Company’s treatment programs; the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, and strategies regarding the future; and all other statements in this news release, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). This statement is included for the express purpose of availing the Company of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as whether the research to be conducted with the grant money discussed in this news release will be successful and whether the results will support the Company’s expectations as to the benefits of its lead radiation therapy candidate; the ability to raise ongoing capital to fund added costs of research and development related to the Company’s business; the ability of the Company to manage growth and successfully integrate its businesses; whether the Company can maintain its key employees; the risk that the recent merger disrupts current plans and operations; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company following consummation of the merger; whether the Company’s anticipated product pipeline is achieved; ; whether the anticipated benefits of the Company’s therapies are realized; training and use of the Company’s products; market acceptance and recognition of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights; whether ongoing patient results are favorable and in line with the conclusions of clinical studies and initial patient results; successful completion of future research and development activities; whether we, our distributors, and our customers will successfully obtain and maintain all required regulatory approvals and licenses to market, sell, and use our products in their various forms; the procedures and regulatory requirements mandated by the FDA for animal trials, human trials, clinical studies, Phase I and II approvals and 510(k) approval and reimbursement codes; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s results of operations or financial condition, please review the definitive Proxy Statement filed on November 7, 2022, and our Form 10-K filed on September 28, 2022, with the SEC.

CONTACT: Contacts Perspective Therapeutics Investor Relations: Chuck Padala (917) 741-7792