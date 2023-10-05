SEATTLE, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents and an innovator in seed brachytherapy treatment options for multiple cancers, today announced that long-term data regarding Cesium-131 brachytherapy in the treatment of prostate cancer, as well as preliminary long-term data of Cesium-131 utilized in salvage treatment of recurrent cervical and uterine cancers were presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s (ASTRO) Annual Conference held in San Diego, from October 1-4, 2023.

The first presentation, entitled “Long-Term Urinary Toxicity Follow-Up of Combined External Beam Radiation and Cs-131 LDR Brachytherapy Boost for Prostate Cancer,” was presented by Mohamed Abdelhakiem, MD from the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The presentation described urinary data collected from 341 patients treated with Cesium-131 between 2006 and 2022.

The second presentation, entitled “Cesium-131 Low-Dose Rate Interstitial Brachytherapy as a Salvage Re-Irradiation Technique in Treating Cervical and Uterine Cancer Pelvic Recurrence with Prior History of Pelvic Radiation,” was presented by Zeta Chow, MD, MS from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. The aim of the study was to report local cancer control rates and the toxicity profile of Cesium-131 brachytherapy as a salvage re-irradiation option for patients with recurrent disease. The authors concluded that Cesium-131 brachytherapy is a promising alternative to pelvic exenteration, which can be a significant surgical procedure.

“We’re excited that UPMC’s long term data on Cesium-131 brachytherapy for prostate cancer was included at this year’s ASTRO meeting,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective’s Chief Executive Officer. “ASTRO’s inclusion of the University of Kentucky’s promising data describing Cesium-131 brachytherapy in a challenging group of gynecological patients reinforces its value as the isotope of choice for brachytherapy treatment in multiple tumors.”

Perspective Therapeutics is the world’s only producer of Cesium-131 seeds for brachytherapy which provide expanding internal radiation treatment options throughout the body for prostate cancer as well as difficult to treat lung, brain, gynecological, head and neck, pelvic, and colorectal cancers.

Additional details about these presentations can be found on the ASTRO website (www.astro.org).

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a diversified medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions in the United States. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to enable isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

In addition to its targeted alpha therapy programs, Perspective is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds which are commercially available in the United States for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

