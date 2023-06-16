Cesium-131 brachytherapy in the treatment of prostate cancer will be highlighted in two presentations at the meeting

RICHLAND, Wash & CORALVILLE, IOWA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents and an innovator in seed brachytherapy treatment options for multiple cancers, today announced that the growing body of information regarding Cesium-131 brachytherapy in the treatment of prostate cancer will be highlighted in two presentations at the 2023 American Brachytherapy Society (ABS) Annual Meeting to be held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada from June 21-24, 2023.

“We are delighted that long-term clinical data on the benefits of Cesium-131 brachytherapy for prostate cancer will be presented at this year’s ABS Annual Meeting,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective Therapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer. He added, “We’re also excited to note that the American Brachytherapy Society is including a session entitled, ‘Implementation of Radiopharmaceuticals in the Radiation Oncology Clinic’. With our focus on alpha-particle radiopharmaceuticals and Cesium-131 brachytherapy we’re closely aligned with ABS’s interests.”

Perspective Therapeutics’ ABS Presentations

Presentation #1

Title: “Prostate Brachytherapy with Cs-131: Long Term Results Compared to Published SBRT Data”

Session: Prostate Proffered Papers

Date/Time: Thursday, June 22 at 9:20 AM PT

Presenter: Ryan P. Smith, MD, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Authors: Mohammed A. Mohammed, MD, Ronald M. Benoit, Sushil Beriwal, MD, and Ryan P. Smith, MD

The authors of presentation 1 noted that Cesium-131 LDR brachytherapy provided excellent disease-free survival rates at 5 and 10 years, comparable with recently published Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) outcomes. It was noted that 47% of the brachytherapy patients had intermediate risk disease as compared to all low risk patients in the SBRT data. Cesium-131 patients’ quality of life data was very comparable to the SBRT data as well.

Presentation #2:

Title: “All Isotopes Are Not Created Equal but Does One Stand Out?”

Session: Prostate Session II

Date/Time: Friday, June 23 at 8:30 AM PT

Presenter: Ryan P. Smith, MD, Department of Radiation Oncology, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Ryan P. Smith, MD will share his long term experience with Cesium-131. Dr. Smith has extensive experience with Cesium-131 brachytherapy for prostate cancer and has treated over 1,000 patients at UPMC.

Andrew Bright, Perspective Therapeutics’ EVP of Brachytherapy, added, “Long-term outcomes have already demonstrated the significance of Cesium-131 brachytherapy for prostate cancer treatment. This new long-term data highlighted against competing radiotherapies, such as stereotactic body radiation therapy, continues to show Cesium-131 as a leading treatment option, bringing important benefits to cancer patients.” He also noted that, “While Cesium-131 is known as an excellent and cost effective option for prostate cancer, there is also a wealth of clinical data showing the benefits to patients with other cancers, such as of the lung and brain. We look forward to sharing these data in the near future.”

Perspective Therapeutics is the world’s only producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy which is powering expanding internal radiation treatment options throughout the body for prostate cancer as well as difficult to treat lung, brain, gynecological, head and neck, pelvic, and colorectal cancers.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com .

