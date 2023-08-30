RICHLAND, WASH. & CORALVILLE, IOWA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspective T h erapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), today announced that it will have two presentations at the upcoming World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) 2023, hosted by the World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS). The conference is being held in Prague, Czech Republic, from September 5-9, 2023.

“We are pleased with our team’s progress in pioneering the development of promising image-guided, lead-based, alpha particle therapies.” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer at Perspective Therapeutics. “Our team continues to deepen our pipeline with exceptional data from our novel radioligand, [203/212Pb]PSC-PEG3-Adma, for image-guided pre-targeted alpha particle therapy; and our preclinical data for our lead-based alpha particle therapy, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, continues to support ongoing clinical studies in India and our planned U.S.-based studies. We expect to provide preliminary clinical results this quarter. “

“We are excited to present some of our latest data collected in collaboration with our partner and lead author Dr. Dongyoul Lee PhD (Assistant Professor, Korea Military Academy) highlighting [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and its efficacy in the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and the image-guided approach using imaging surrogate [203Pb]VMT-α-NET. We demonstrated the significant therapeutic benefit of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in a mouse model and the potential for high probability of complete response.” commented Michael K. Schultz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Perspective Therapeutics. “Furthermore, we are excited to be collaborating with our partner Jacob Houghton PhD (Assistant Professor, Radiology at Stony Brook University) to showcase a novel and game-changing guest/host platform for effective in vivo image-guided pre-targeted alpha particle therapy. Radioligand [203Pb]PSC-PEG3-Adma demonstrated extended lag times, impressive tumor-to-tissue ratios and with our ongoing efforts using a PSC chelator, we have the potential to further reduce radiation toxicity during therapy using the elementally identical therapeutic ligand [203Pb]PSC-PEG3-Adma as a guide.”

Presentation One:

Title: Targeted Alpha Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors: Therapeutic Efficacy and Dosimetry Analysis of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in Preclinical Models

Summary: This presentation highlights the potential for lead-based targeted alpha particle therapy, using [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, in effectively treating neuroendocrine tumors. In a tumor xenograft mouse model, treatment with fractionated dosing of 212Pb-VMT-α-NET resulted in 70% complete response and an 80% survival rate at 120 days.

Abstract ID: 131

Session: Radiotheranostics: Probe Development and Beyond, Oncology

Presenter: Michael K. Schultz, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Perspective Therapeutics on behalf of Major Dr. Dongyoul Lee PhD, Assistant Professor, Korean Military Academy, Seoul, South Korea.

Date and Time: Thursday, September 7, 2023, 11:00 a.m. CEST

Location: Panorama Hall

Presentation Two:

Title: Cucurbit[7]uril-adamantane host:guest pretargeting with 203Pb-labeled radioligands in xenograft models

Summary: In this presentation, favorable radiochemical and in vivo characteristics of novel radioligand [203Pb]PSC-PEG3-Adma is described for image-guided alpha-particle therapy. Synthesized with exceptional yield and purity, the radioligand demonstrated rapid and preferential tumor accumulation and lag time longer than other radioligands in development.

Session: Opening Reception and Poster Session 1: Preclinical Imaging

Presenter: Amritjyot Kaur, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Exhibit Hall

Details about the presentations can be found on the WMIC website (wmis.org/wmic-2023-about/). Additionally, a copy of the abstracts will be available on the Publications page of the Perspective Therapeutics website following the conference.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT-01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspect i ve t herapeutics.com .

