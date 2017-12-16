LIMA (Reuters) – President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s chances of surviving the political crisis gripping Peru faded on Friday after Congress passed a motion to start “presidential vacancy” procedures with enough votes to unseat him within a week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- California wildfire close to becoming third largest ever in state - December 16, 2017
- Peru’s Congress prepares to oust President Kuczynski - December 16, 2017
- Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma in tight race to lead South Africa’s ruling ANC - December 16, 2017