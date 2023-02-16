Market Study on Pesticides: Popularity of Bio-pesticides to Rise Rapidly Over Coming Years

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Pesticides Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% over the assessment period of 2023-2033. The global market of Pesticides is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 107,834.1 Million in 2023. Pesticides is expected to reach US$ 184,196.3 Million in value by 2033. The top countries driving the global Pesticides demand are the China, U.S., India.

Demand for agricultural products is rising at a rapid pace across the globe. Food demand is increasing rapidly, especially across East Asia and South Asia Pacific. High growth in population is the key factor elevating demand for agricultural products.

With rising awareness toward environment protection, a huge shift in the consumer base toward organic foods has been observed over the recent past. Demand for bio pesticides has increased at a very rapid pace. With rising awareness among consumers toward environment protection and eco-friendly products, demand for bio-pesticides is expected to rise rapidly in the near future. However, stringent regulations imposed over the use of harmful synthetic chemicals are expected to stunt market growth to some extent going ahead.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32955

Market players are involved in acquisitions, mergers, and expansion to gain a string foothold in this competitive space.

In July 2021, Corteva signed an agreement with Andermatt USA to provide U.S. farmers with new bio control solutions.

In Dec 2017, Koppert Biological Systems acquired Brazilian biological control company – BUG Agents Biologicos, which will help Koppert strengthen its position in the macro- biological crop protection market in Latin America.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of pesticides are anticipated to reach a value of US$ 188 Bn by the end of 2033.

By virtue of its high food and agricultural production, the East Asian region represents a commanding share in the global consumption of pesticides.

Rising demand for food and agricultural products across the globe is elevating demand for pesticides.

Stringent regulations imposed over various harmful and synthetic chemicals used in the production of pesticides are likely to hinder market growth over the coming years.

Key manufacturers are engaged in market expansion activities through strategic acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations in order to a gain competitive edge in the market.

“Demand for bio-pesticides is increasing at a much higher rate as compared to conventional pesticides, owing to rising awareness about the environment among consumers,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32955

Competitive Landscape

The global market for pesticides has been identified as a fairly fragmented market due to the presence of a high number of participants.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Bayer Crop Science AG, Marrone Bio Invention, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Certis USA LLC, Dow Inc., Monsanto, Isagro SPA, Camson Bio Technology Ltd, Andermatt Biocontol AG, BASF SE, Som Phytopharma India Ltd, Varsha Bio science & Technology, Syngenta AG , Koppert Biological Systems, BioWorks Inc., Valent Bio science corp, Corteva agriscience, UPL limited, FMC Corporation, Vestaron, Innatrix Inc., Aphea.Bio, Terramerra PlantHealth, Vegalab, Evolution biotechnologies, Seipasa, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm, Bio best Group NV, BioControl AG, Jaivik Crop Care LLP, Parry America Inc., Bionema, Ecodeaz, Greenland Bioscience, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Oro agri, Futureco Biosciece, Rolfes Agri, Redox Industries limited, Lemandou Chemicals, King Biotech, Awiner Biotech, AgbiTech LLC, Hebei Veyong Bio chemical, Arysta Life sciences, Biofa GmbH, Stokton Ltd, Bio Org Pro, Enviro Bio-Chem, and Antofénol.

The above are identified as key manufacturers of pesticides. These market participants are engaged in market expansion activities and the research & development of new and more efficient crop protection products.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global pesticides market that contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2023–2033.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32955

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, application, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

For additional insights on how the global pesticides market will shape up over the next decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

Dicamba Market

Agrochemicals Market

Fatty Amides Market

Agrifiber Products Market

Soil Fertility Testing Market

Urea Market

High Purity Quartz (HPQ) Market

High Performance Fibers Market

About Persistence Market Research – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of Persistence Market Research offers distinct and pin-point analysis about chemicals and materials industry. Chemical coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites and nanotechnology in particular with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives’, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies are widely referred by chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com