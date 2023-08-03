Fact.MR’s latest report on Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The revenues of the pet allergy immune supplements market was estimated at US$ 228 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 254 million. Allergy immune supplements for dogs dominates the market with a projected CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033.

According to the American Pet Products Association, in 2021, there were around 500 million pet dogs and cats worldwide which is expected to reach over 2 billion by 2025. More people are looking for strategies to control pet allergies as awareness of pet allergies and their effects on human health grows. The use of pet allergy immune supplements as a natural and safe way to reduce allergy symptoms. This has an impact on the market expansion for pet allergy immune supplements. This influences the growth of pet allergy immune supplements market.

In 2021, the global pet supplements sales was valued at over US$ 1.77 Billion and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Pet allergy immune supplements are formulated to help reduce allergy symptoms in pets, such as itching, scratching, and skin irritation. The increasing demand for natural and organic products is expected to drive the growth of pet supplements market in the coming years.

Due to the increasing awareness of pet allergies and their impact on human health, more people are looking for ways to manage pet allergies. Pet allergy immune supplements are becoming more popular as a natural and safe way to reduce allergy symptoms. For instance, the Mars and Affiliates brand ‘Greenies’ introduced a range of dog supplements in October 2021 that focus on mobility, immune system support, and the health of the skin and coat. These items are made with premium ingredients and are free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and fillers.

Country-Wise Analysis:

United States Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market Analysis:

The market in the United States is anticipated to increase by US$ 191.7 million in absolute terms from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 283.4 million. From 2018 to 2022, the market in the United States grew at a CAGR of 9.4%, and from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%.

In the United States, 24.4% of dogs and 18.4% of cats were reported to have flea infestations in 2020, according to a survey by the Companion Animal Parasite Council. Up to 40% of all cases of canine skin illnesses are caused by flea allergic dermatitis, which is the most prevalent skin condition in dogs. More people are looking for strategies to control pet allergies as awareness of pet allergies and their effects on human health grows. The use of pet allergy immune supplements as a natural and secure means of easing allergy symptoms is growing. This is anticipated to have an impact on market expansion in the following years.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are:-

Virbac,

Elanco,

Zesty Paws,

Dinovite,

ElleVet,

VetPro Complete,

Finn,

PetHonesty,

Native Pet,

Vet Classics,

Pupper,

BIXBI Pet,

Zenapet,

PetLab Co.

A few of the recent developments in the Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market are:

In March 2021, Mars Petcare announced the launch of a new line of allergy supplements for dogs called Nutro Allergy Health. The supplements are formulated with natural ingredients and are designed to support skin and coat health and immune function in dogs with allergies.

Mars Petcare announced the launch of a new line of allergy supplements for dogs called Nutro Allergy Health. The supplements are formulated with natural ingredients and are designed to support skin and coat health and immune function in dogs with allergies. In July 2021, Nestle Purina announced the launch of Pro Plan LiveClear, a cat food that is formulated to reduce allergens in cat hair and dander. The food contains a specific protein that binds to and neutralizes the major cat allergen in saliva, which is the main cause of allergic reactions in humans.

Segmentation of the Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market Research Report

By Pet Type: Dogs Cats Horses

By Form: Pills Chewables Powder

By Distribution Channel : Online Offline

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses), by Form (Pills, Chewables, Powder), by Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – 2023 to 2033.

