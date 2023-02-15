Pet Carriers Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information by Product Type (Soft-side Bag, Hard Kennel, Backpack, Sling Carrier), Pet Type (Cats, Dogs, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others, Non-Store-Based), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030.

New York, US, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pet Carriers Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Pet Carriers Market Information By Product Type, Pet Type, Distribution Channel, And Region – Forecast till 2030“; the market will reach USD 1,201.36 Billion by 2030 at a 4.38% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Pet Carriers are lightweight crates, boxes, or cages used to transport pets like guinea pigs, dogs, and cats. Pet owners can more easily transport their animals while using pet carriers. The humanization of pets, which sees more people treating their pets as family members, benefits the market expansion. Different-sized cages that allow the pet to breathe freely while taking in the view; Backpack Carriers with distinct, comfy chambers; Purse Carriers, which are often made for little pets; and Wheeled carriers, which are backpacks with wheels and make transporting heavier pets simpler Additionally, due to the growing urbanization, people are being forced to deal with issues related to smaller spaces.

Because of this, larger pets require more maintenance than smaller ones. Small pets are more likely to receive humanization and indulgence than larger ones. Small pets are typically transported in pet carriers, which is anticipated to increase demand for these products. Due to consumers’ growing attachment to their dogs, the market for pet carriers has recently experienced an unparalleled spike in demand. Pet owners have a strong propensity to spend money on high-end pet supplies. Additionally, the demand for pet carriers is expected to increase in the approaching years due to rising sanitary and safety concerns. The rise in the popularity of solo travel significantly impacts the increase in product sales because pet carriers for larger animals make travel more comfortable and stable.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1,201.36 Billion CAGR 4.38% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Pet Type, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Application in Air Travel is expected to drive market growth. making travel convenient for pet owners.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable contenders in the pet carriers market are:

Paws & Pals (U.S.),

Outward Hound Home (U.S.),

K&H Manufacturing (U.S.),

Sherpa Pet (U.S.),

Elite Field (U.S.),

Snoozer (U.S.),

Sleeko (U.S.),

Prefer Pets Travel Gear (U.S.),

Gen7Pets (U.S.),

Quaker Pet Group (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to consumers’ growing attachment to their dogs, the market for pet carriers has recently experienced an unparalleled spike in demand. Pet owners have a strong propensity to spend money on high-end pet supplies. The growing trend of humanizing pets is to blame for the increasing market share of pet carriers. Consumers’ standards of living are growing due to their increased discretionary income and financial stability, further encouraging pet carriers’ use in emerging nations. A further factor driving the market and contributing to the increase in market share is the rising demand for biodegradable and environmentally friendly pet carriers.

Additionally, the demand for pet carriers is expected to increase in the next years due to rising sanitary and safety concerns. The increase in product sales is partly attributable to the tendency toward solo travel, where pet carriers offer comfort to larger animals and a fair deal of stability. The market for pet carriers is benefiting from the humanization trend that pet adopters are increasingly exhibiting. Given that pets are seen as family members, rising disposable wealth is driving demand for luxurious and pleasant pet care items. The market share of pet carriers is growing due to their practical use when traveling. The overall market expansion for pet carriers is fueled by rising consumer concern over pet safety and comfort, as well as a rise in the number of people bringing their pets to work.

Market Restraints:

The market is constrained by pet owners’ ignorance about pet carriers in developing nations and the rising expense of pets, which could limit the pet carriers market and result in a decline in the market size for pet carriers. Additionally, the rise in private producers selling goods at lower prices may limit the demand for pet carriers globally.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted nearly every industry, and during the forecast period, the long-term repercussions are anticipated to impact industrial growth. The epidemic has created a crisis, as a result of which there has been a significant decline in the purchase of non-essential goods. Due to the worldwide travel ban brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pet carrier market has significantly declined.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and non-store-based. By product type, the market includes soft-side bags, hard kennels, backpacks, and sling carriers. By pet type, the market includes dogs and cats.

Regional Insights

Since Italy has the greatest pet population in the world, Europe has one of the biggest markets for pet carriers. The market position in Europe is improved by the growing older population, changing demographics, and increasing numbers of people living alone. Asia-Pacific is a brand-new source of revenue for the market for pet carriers worldwide. Due to the region’s rapid economic development and rising disposable income, which are anticipated to boost consumer spending on pet-related goods such as various accessories, including pet carriers, the market is anticipated to expand quickly during the forecast period. Pet carriers made of sustainable materials are becoming more popular since they use less plastic and offer pets plenty of comforts. The large demand for pet carriers in North America is attributed to the region’s high wealth and growing pet culture.

Due to a sharp rise in pet owners and rising disposable incomes, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the quickest market growth in the coming years. Another important factor in this area’s rapid development is the e-commerce industry, which has experienced phenomenal growth. Because pet carriers make traveling more convenient, there is a rising demand for them, particularly among U.S. consumers. Due to rising U.S. consumer demand for high-quality pet accessories items, which are the key factors driving North America’s worldwide market, manufacturers have more opportunities to introduce high-quality products. The market for pet carriers in the U.S. is further rising as consumers here choose decorative carriers that are cozy and stylish.

