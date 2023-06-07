The pet DNA testing industry is witnessing substantial growth driven by factors such as consumer genomics, increased pet expenditure, growing awareness and demand for pet DNA testing products, and a surge in research and development initiatives. Additionally, the rising pet adoption rate and increased focus on pet well-being are contributing to the industry’s expansion

NEWARK, Del, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The pet DNA testing market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 9.1% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 839.84 Million by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 351.52 Million in 2023.

Increased adoption of dogs and cats post-pandemic along with people treating their pets as family members is fueling the demand for pet DNA testing solutions. Furthermore, the higher veterinary budget is also expanding the research and development facilities.

Expanding breeding businesses and end users buying dogs of foreign breeds. Moreover, conducting breed origin tests is also fueling the demand for pet DNA tests. Apart from the breed identification possible genetic threats could also be found through the test.

The integration of veterinary technology with the digitization of veterinary healthcare along with dog breed tests.

People are curious to know more about their pets, ancestral history, and characteristics. These details optimize their diet regime and exercise which fuels the sales of pet DNA tests.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact Businesses. Find more details in our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16890

Key Points

The United States market leads the pet DNA testing market in terms of market share in North America. The North American market held a market share of 35.0% in 2022. The market growth is attributed to the increase in pet care units and pet humanization. The United Kingdom pet DNA testing market is another significant market from the European region. Regional growth is attributed to government efforts and, advancements in pet genetics technology. The Chinap pet DNA testing market is anticipated to thrive at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is owed to increased pet adoption, advanced DNA testing, and expanding breeding business. By test type, the genetic diseases segment held a share of 35.0% in 2022. This is due to the increased amount of information and potential health threats.

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors work on producing pet DNA testing solutions with higher accuracy, small diagnostics time, and affordable pricing. The market players also focus on creating easy-to-use products. Key competitors are indulged in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are Wisdom Panel (Mars, Inc.); Embark Veterinary, Inc.; Dognomics (Clinomics); Basepaws, Inc. (Zoetis); and NeoGen Corp.

Recent Market Developments

Wisdom Panel introduced a `wisdom panel dog DNA test for breed detection. The test delivers information such as the dog’s color, strength, energy, and fur.

Embark Veterinary launched tests involving breed identification, health and wellness tests, and faster test results.

Dognomics dog DNA tests have eased their testing procedures with three simple steps: sign up, swab, and send. While swabbing takes 5-10 secs, the company has free shipping in the United States.

Are you looking for more details about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16890

Key Players

DNA MY DOG (Canadian Dog Group Ltd.)

Basepaws, Inc. (Zoetis)

Neogen Corp.

GenSolDiagnostics, LLC

FidoCure (OHC)

PetDx

Wisdom Panel (Mars, Inc.)

Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd.

Embark Veterinary, Inc.

Dognomics (Clinomics)

Market Segmentation

Animal Type Outlook:

Dogs

Cats

Sample Type Outlook:

Blood

Saliva

Semen

Others

Test Type Outlook:

Breed Profile

Genetic Diseases

Health & Wellness

End User Outlook:

Pet Owners

Breeders

Veterinarians

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16890

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Pet DNA Testing Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Animal Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Animal Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Animal Type, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Dogs

5.3.2. Cats

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Animal Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Animal Type, 2023 to 2033

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-16890

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape:

Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market Size: The cell-free fetal DNA testing market is to capture a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,349.54 million in 2022 and is likely to be valued at US$ 3,797.53 million by 2032.

Cystatin C Testing Market Share: The global cystatin C testing market was valued at around US$ 194.3 Mn at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 7.5% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 400.4 Mn by 2032.

DNA/RNA Extraction Market Growth: Global DNA/RNA Extraction Market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032. The growth of the DNA/RNA extraction market is attributed to its global utilization across the healthcare industry.

DNA Polymerase Market Trend: The DNA polymerase market is likely to register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 353.9 million in 2023. The demand for DNA Polymerases is projected to surge with a projected CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 647.5 million.

DNA Synthesis Market Forecast: The DNA synthesis market is projected at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 261.9 Mn in 2022 and at US$ 592.1 Mn by 2032.

DNA Sequencing Services Market Analysis: The global DNA sequencing services market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 881.2 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 1,708.4 Million from 2022 to 2032.

DNA Chromatography Chips Market Sales: DNA chromatography chips are used to monitor transcriptional regulation through transcription factor or histone modification i.e. epigenetics. DNA chromatography chips analyzed the DNA–protein interactions in living cells by treating the cells with formaldehyde.

Asia Pacific Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Outlook: The net worth of the reprocessed medical devices market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be US$ 428.4 million in 2023. By 2033, the market is estimated to reach US$ 1,639.4 million, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4% in the meantime.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Volume: The sleep apnea implants market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 317.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1,158.1 million by 2033. The adoption of Sleep Apnea Implants is likely to advance at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Laser Therapy Devices Market Application: The laser therapy devices market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2033. The adoption of laser therapy devices is likely to advance at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com