Pet Obesity Management Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Drugs and Food Supplements), Animal Type (Cats, Dogs and Other Animals), End User (Pet Specialty Stores, E-commerce) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

New York, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pet Obesity Management Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Pet Obesity Management Market Information By Product Type, Animal Type, End User And Region – Forecast till 2032”, the market was worth USD 0.71 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2032, to grow at a 7.53% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Market Scope:

Growing consumer spending, innovations in pet nutrition, and increased knowledge of pet health management are some of the primary drivers driving market expansion. Furthermore, the availability of pet-specific items such as dietary food, vitamins and supplements, exercise equipment, and toys is propelling the pet obesity management market.

The increased frequency of pet obesity is a serious clinical concern for the veterinary community and pet owners, prompting a boom in pet obesity control strategies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11618

The market for pet obesity management is quickly expanding, driven by rising pet healthcare cost, increased worldwide pet ownership, increased pet owner knowledge, and the need to adopt preventative steps to prevent lifestyle disorders in pets.

Increasing emphasis on pet nutrition – According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the focus of pet healthcare must shift from diseases to proactive health management. As a result, top pet food producers are increasingly emphasising specialised nutrition for pets. Due to their vast selection of products catering to varied pet needs, companies such as Mars Inc. and Nestle Purina Petcare Company have effectively established themselves as top pet nutrition providers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 1.47 Billion CAGR 7.53% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Animal Type And End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Pet Obesity Management Market Competitive Outlooks:

To achieve a competitive advantage, market competitors are increasingly focused on product developments and marketing methods such as alliances and collaborations with prominent pet health organisations. In 2019, Royal Canin, for example, established its Club Royal Programme, a loyalty programme aimed at expanding its client base, as well as collaborations with veterinary clinics. The key players operating in the pet obesity management market include

Mars Inc.

Nestle Purina Petcare Company

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

The Iams Company

Deuerer

Ceva Sante Animale

Heristo AG

Petguard

Pet Obesity Management Market Trends:

Over the projected period, this is expected to drive the market for pet obesity control.

Pet exercise equipment is becoming increasingly popular – The growing tendency of pet owners engaging their pets in physical activity is projected to push the market for pet obesity control significantly. To keep pets active and healthy, leading pet merchants have begun offering specialised pet exercise equipment such as adjustable walking belts, treadmills, swimming pools, and more. This has resulted in increased sales of these items, as pet owners’ awareness of pet health has grown, as has their desire to invest in pet healthcare.

Stringent pet food rules – In order to protect pet food from chemical and physical contamination, numerous countries have implemented stringent pet food safety regulations. Regulations have also been imposed governing pet food manufacturing standards, as well as packaging and labelling, which must now correspond to specified criteria. One of the primary trends in the pet obesity management market is making pet food manufacturers more accountable for the quality of their goods.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (105 Pages) on Pet Obesity Management: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-obesity-management-market-11618

Increased expenditure in pet food research – Some of the market’s main trends include an increase in the number of pet food research projects, trials, and conferences, as well as an increase in the number of pet food conferences.

Companies are investing in product and ingredient research, as well as manufacturing technologies, which has increased potential for pet obesity treatment.

Pet Obesity Management Market Segmentation:

The pet obesity management market is divided into three segments: product type, animal type, and geography.

Dietary food, vitamins and supplements, exercise equipment, toys, and other products are all available in the market. Dietary food accounted for the highest share of the market, owing to growing awareness about healthy diet among pet owners, which led to a surge in demand for specialised pet nutrition products.

The market is divided into two categories: cats and dogs, with the latter predicted to account for the lion’s share of the market. North America held the highest regional share of the pet obesity management market, owing to rising pet care cost and the rising prevalence of pet obesity in the region. Consumers’ high disposable income, increased acceptability of pet parenting, and favourable government policies are some of the primary drivers driving the business in the region.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11618

Pet Obesity Management Market Regional Analysis:

Due to the increased frequency of pet obesity and growing knowledge about pet health management in the region, Germany and France are likely to be the greatest contributors to the market in Europe. Because of the region’s increasing pet ownership rate and rising disposable income, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest expanding pet obesity management market.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Companion Animal Healthcare Market Research Report Information By Diagnostic (Tests Diagnostic Imaging, Immunodiagnostic Tests, and Molecular Diagnostics), By Product (Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

Obesity Management Market Research Report Information Information By Type (Medications {Orlistat, Lorcaserin, Phentermine and Topiramate, Bupropion and Naltrexone, and Liraglutide}, Surgery {Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding, Gastric Sleeve and Gastric Bypass} and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Forecast Till 2030.

Obesity Treatment Market Research Report Information By Surgery Type (Biliopancreatic diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS), Adjusting Gastric Banding, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Sleeve gastrectomy, and Endoscopic Procedures), By Diagnosis (Appetite suppressants, Combination drugs, Malabsorption, and Satiety drugs), By End-User (Hospitals, and Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com