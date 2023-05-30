Surge in awareness about oral hygiene and regular dental care needs of pets among pet owners is expected to propel the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Increase in concerns about dental health and dental problems among pets is fueling adoption of pet toothpaste among owners and in veterinary practice.

Pet toothpaste is gaining widespread adoption in active dental home care. The global pet toothpaste market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2031.

Rise in availability of pet toothpaste of different flavors in online distribution channels is likely to accelerate market development in the next few years. Considerable pace of adoption of pet toothpaste among the owners of dogs and cats is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the global pet toothpaste market.

Rise in pet ownerships in Asia Pacific, especially of dogs and cats, is offering lucrative opportunities for pet product manufacturers in the region.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 680.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.1 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Category, Form, Flavor, Pet Type, Packaging, Price, Usage, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Boss Holdings, Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Cosmos Corporation, Fine Pet & Caps Private Limited, Oxyfresh Worldwide, Inc., PawFlex Inc., Paws and Pals, Inc., Pura Naturals Pet, Virbac Group

Key Findings of Study

Implementation of Oral Hygiene Practices for Pet s by Owners : Significant awareness about the need for regular dental hygiene is likely to spur pet owners toward regular brushing of their pets. Veterinary recommendations about benefits of pet toothpaste in oral hygiene are encouraging pet owners to adopt pet toothpaste to prevent oral problems caused by gingivitis, plaque, and periodontitis.

Significant awareness about the need for regular dental hygiene is likely to spur pet owners toward regular brushing of their pets. Veterinary recommendations about benefits of pet toothpaste in oral hygiene are encouraging pet owners to adopt pet toothpaste to prevent oral problems caused by gingivitis, plaque, and periodontitis. Rapidly growing popularity of pet toothpaste that have organic and natural ingredients among pet owners is anticipated to broaden the pet toothpaste market outlook. Steady R&D activities in dental plaque control methods in companion animals, such as dogs, cats, and horses, are anticipated to accelerate market growth.

Surge in Popularity of Flavored Pet Toothpaste : Recent market trends indicate that flavored pet toothpaste are rapidly becoming popular among customers (pet owners) to maintain healthy teeth and gum of the pets.

Recent market trends indicate that flavored pet toothpaste are rapidly becoming popular among customers (pet owners) to maintain healthy teeth and gum of the pets. Several studies have found that pets have a strong liking for flavored toothpaste products, since they enhance the brushing experience. These aspects have nudged companies to expand their product line and offer flavored toothpaste to attract customers.

Key Drivers

Steady increase in pet ownership in several countries across the world is a significant driver of the global pet toothpaste market

Rapid pace of urbanization is encouraging individuals to own pets and consider them as part of their family, as pets improve owners’ health and reduce stress and anxiety. Rise in disposable incomes of people in developing countries is fueling demand in the global pet toothpaste industry.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America constituted major share of the global pet toothpaste market in 2022. Surge in pet ownership among households and considerable demand for new products for regular dental care of pets among owners are factors likely to propel the market in the region.

High awareness about the incidence of periodontal disease in dogs is spurring demand for pet toothpaste. Rapid adoption of new strategies to prevent dental problems in small companion animals is likely to bolster the demand for pet toothpaste in residential as well as commercial users.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to record significant growth in the next few years. Surge in adoption of pet care products in numerous countries, especially India and Australia, is expected to boost the market in the region.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on product portfolio expansion to increase their market share. Prominent companies in the market are keen on research & development activities to develop novel products. A few key players are focusing also on geographical expansion strategies to consolidate their market positions.

Prominent companies operating in the pet toothpaste market are

Virbac Group

Boss Holdings, Inc.

Pura Naturals Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company

Paws and Pals, Inc.

PawFlesh Inc.

Oxyfresh Worldwide, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Cosmos Corporation

Fine Pet & Caps Private Limited

Pet Toothpaste Market Segmentation

Type

Medicated

Non-medicated

Category

Flavored

Non-flavored

Form

Paste

Gel

Flavor

Chicken

Beef

Seafood

Others (vanilla, mint, etc.)

Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Others (horse, rabbit, etc.)

Packaging

Tubes

Bottle

Price

Below US$ 20

US$ 20 – US$ 50

Above US$ 50

Usage

Residential

Commercial Veterinary Clinics Pet Care Centers Others (pet hostels, pet training centers, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Portals

Offline Veterinary Clinics Pet Pharmacy Specialty Stores Others (hypermarket/supermarkets, independent retain stores, etc.)



