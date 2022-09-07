Pet Treat Market to Exceed US$ 122.1 Bn by 2032 as Sales of Organic Pet Treats Grow | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Pet treat brands in the U.S. are providing innovative products to pet owners such as single-ingredient freeze-dried treats and limited-ingredient freeze-dried treats along with other sustainable dog toy and accessories, thus creating demand for the product in the country

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global pet treat market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period and top a valuation of US$ 122.1 Bn by 2032. Pet treats are a type of dietary supplements given to dogs and cats for snacking. As pets get bored quickly and very easily, to keep them engaged, active, and entertained, pet owners choose to treat them with pet treats.

Pet owners nowadays have become more cautious than before about what their pets are eating. Hence, they are becoming more aware of the ingredients used in pet treats. In response to this, manufacturers are launching organic pet treats in the market.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15270

Furthermore, using graphics on the packaging may be lucrative to show pet food ingredients present in the pet treat item as well as the ingredients that are not present in them. Thus, providing nutritional information for pet treat on the product may improve sales.

“Increasing demand for organic ingredients in pet treats, along with high preference for chewable and vegetarian pet treats for puppies and kittens is expected to fuel sales in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for pet treats grew at a 5.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Sales of pet treats for puppies are expected to gain traction at a considerable pace.

The U.S. will dominate the North America pet treats market over the assessment period owing to high demand for organic pet treats.

Rising pet adoption in Germany will place it as a lucrative pocket in the Europe pet treat market.

Growing emphasis on multi-protein diets for pets will drive the New Zealand pet treats market.

Competitive Landscape

Purina PetCare (Nestle), Pedigree® (Mars, Incorporated), Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (Colgate Palmolive Company), Diamond Naturals (Schell & Kampeter, Inc.), and The J.M. Smucker Company are some of the leading pet treat manufacturers.

Key pet treat brands are investing in strategic partnerships, while other brands are focusing on developing a wide range of organic and meat-free pet treats. For instance:

In 2020, the US-based pet food and treat company Scout & Zoe’s announced to launch its new product line, named as Super Fly for dogs, which includes a whole-larvae treat and it is their first insect-based product, which is a dry larvae and powdered meal topper, and the jerky treat is based on a dried black soldier fly larvae.

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15270

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global pet treat market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on pet type (dog, cat, and others), pet life-stage (adult, kitten/ puppy, and others), product type (granules & flakes, chunks & nuggets, sticks & wafers, kibbles & pellets, shredded & sliced, and others), packaging type (raw, powdered, dry & dehydrated, liquid & gravy, canned, frozen & freeze-dried, and others), flavor (unflavoured and flavoured), and sales channel (hypermarkets /supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, online retail, and others retail formats), across seven major regions of the world.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Pet Treat Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2022-2025) and Long Term (2026-2032)

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.3. Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Market Background

3.1. Global Production Outlook of Pet Treat Market

3.2. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan of Pet Treat

3.3. Product Launches Track & Trends

Request a Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15270

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Food and Beverage Market Insights Landscape

Grape Seed Extract in Pet Food Application Market – Grape Seed Extract in Pet Food Application Market reaching a valuation of US$ 39.2 Mn in 2021 and estimated to account for 5.7% CAGR in the forecast period 2021 – 2031.

Pet Milk Replacers Market – Pet Milk Replacers Market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 192.7 Mn through 2021, likely to surge at a vigorous 7.10% CAGR during the assessment period

Superfood Market – Superfood Market by Product Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Grain and Seeds, Herbs and Roots, Other Types), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, Traditional Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores), Application (Beverages, Convenience or ready-to-eat, and ready-to-drink foods, As it is superfoods, Bakery & confectionary, Supplements) & Regional Forecast Till 2032

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market – Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type (Milk, Whey, Casein, Plant, Meat), By Product Form (Powder, Liquid), By End Use (Infant Formula, Clinical Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Bakery & Confectionery, Sauces & Spreads & Others) & Regional Forecast till 2032

Corn Silage Market – Corn Silage Market by Type, Nutrients, End-User & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports