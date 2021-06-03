Pet Wearable Market revenue to hit $10 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major pet wearable market players are Ridogulous Labs, High Tech Pet Products, Loc8tor, Nedap, Invisible Fence, Whistle Labs, IceRobotics, PetPace, DeLaval, Silent Herdsman Limited, Motorola Mobility Otto Petcare, Dairymaster, Dropcam (Nest), i4c Innovations, Pet Vu, Tagg, Garmin and FitBark.

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the pet wearable market which estimates the market valuation for pet wearable will cross US$ 10 billion by 2027. Increasing trend of pet humanization, encouraging pet owners to spend a large share of their income on pets will drive the industry growth.

Pet wearable devices are witnessing high adoption for identification and tracking applications. Smart collars integrated with GPS trackers enable easy identification and tracking of pet animals. The UK has witnessed an explosion in the number of dog thefts since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. According to DogLost, the UK’s dog rescue community, there has been an estimated 250% rise in dog thefts since March 2020. With the help of GPS tracking devices, the chances of a pet stolen can be reduced drastically. GPS-enabled pet wearables allow owners to easily track a pet’s location and identify them by using their smartphones.

A smart harness device can be fastened around a pet’s body and is integrated with sensors to sense and monitor a pet’s body language, posture, and sound. The device also includes physiological sensors that can monitor body temperature and heart rate. For instance, Inupathy, a Japanese pet tech company, developed a smart harness that monitors the heart rate of pets. The technology utilizes a sensor to analyze a dog’s heartbeat variation and includes multicolored LEDs, representing the dog’s emotional state.

Sensors are estimated to hold a significant pet wearable market share during 2021-2027. Sensors are used to collect a pet’s vital signs and analyze the collected information to detect & alert pet owners of any health concern. Several types of sensors including heart rate, accelerometers, temperature, image, and water sensors are being developed for different applications. These devices allow the tracking of a pet’s behavior, exact movement, activities, and monitors their health-related bio-metric data. The availability of smaller and affordable sensors with improved compatibility is also driving their demand for pet wearables.

The Asia Pacific pet wearable market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate due to rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and rising nuclear families. In September 2020, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (India) stated that every Indian earns 30% more compared to their earnings in FY2014 – 15. The rising spending capacity of individuals is driving the number of pet owners across the region. Furthermore, the trend of pet humanization and changing attitudes of individuals & treating pets as part of the family present a huge potential for the pet wearable industry across Asia Pacific.

Some major findings of the pet wearable market report are:

The increasing adoption of pets as companions is driving investments in smart wearable devices to keep them entertained, safe, and healthy.

Animal & rescue shelters are using social media channels including Instagram & Facebook to promote pet adoption. Social media campaigns, such as National Adoption Weekend, Help A Pet Day, and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, help in increasing visibility and finding a home for pets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the sales of pet wearables due to the shutdown of manufacturing plants globally. On the other hand, social distancing norms have led to the increased adoption of pets as companions. The pet wearables market is expected to witness gradual growth by the second half of 2021.

Smart collars are witnessing high adoption for monitoring and tracking the location of pets. The availability of a wide range of innovative smart collars, designed mainly for dogs and cats, is attracting pet owners to invest in these devices.

Increased awareness of a pet’s physical and mental fitness has driven the development of smart pet wearable devices. For instance, PetPace smart health monitoring wireless collar continuously collects a pet’s vital signs and behavior patterns, enabling owners to monitor the overall well-being of their dog/cat.

