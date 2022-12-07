Massachusetts supply chain specialist to provide Petalfast’s portfolio of brands statewide compliant transportation and safeguarded distribution services

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Eagle Eyes Transport Solutions, LLC , Massachusetts’ first licensed third-party cannabis transporter and logistics specialist for adult-use and medical cannabis. Through this partnership, Eagle Eyes Transport will supply Petalfast’s growing brand portfolio with full-service transport, distribution, warehousing and fulfillment services in the state.

Petalfast launched its sales and retail engagement services in Massachusetts this year, offering their award-winning brands, manufacturers and cultivation partners opportunities for new market expansion, new store distribution, and engagement at the retail level to maximize sell-through. As Petalfast’s preferred supply chain partner, Eagle Eyes Transport can support brand production and manufacturing needs for the company’s clients in the state.

With Eagle Eyes Transport, Petalfast brands and retailers will have access to the company’s logistics and regulatory compliance expertise and receive safe, reliable and punctual transportation services. The partnership includes large wholesale and retail deliveries, warehouse storage and fulfillment, sample deliveries to testing facilities, secure cash transport and depositing services, waste disposal, and fresh frozen deliveries using refrigerated units and freezer box trucks.

“As the Massachusetts cannabis market continues to grow, our partnership with Eagle Eyes Transport will strengthen Petalfast’s position as an established, well-rounded and compliant partner that brands and retailers can rely on,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “Transportation services are an essential component of our Massachusetts operations, and we look forward to working alongside Eagle Eyes to further deliver on our promise of providing our customers with the best services to scale their businesses and drive growth.”

“Our goal is to be a one-stop, trusted solution, allowing businesses to focus on their core mission of producing the finest quality cannabis products while we work to guarantee their bottom line,” said Raphael Richter, Co-CEO of Eagle Eyes Transport. “We transport over $120 million in product annually throughout Massachusetts. Alongside Petalfast, we will continue expanding our reach to ensure that every business enjoys a professional transportation experience that culminates in product reaching its destination safely and securely, on time, and in compliance with all Cannabis Control Commission regulations.”

The Eagle Eyes partnership comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Massachusetts, Michigan and Arizona markets, as well as new partnerships with Wonderbrett, AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha, Bloom Brands, Consensus Holdings, Legion of Bloom, and Life Cannabis Co. Since its 2020 launch in California, Petalfast has built a diverse portfolio of high-profile cannabis brands to highlight the most creative product offerings and help both emerging and growing brands sell into and through retail channels in competitive markets. The Company’s collaborative platform approach to distribution and field marketing is a key differentiator, significantly changing how cannabis brands can launch, scale and establish themselves in select markets.

For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com . For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program in California and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.