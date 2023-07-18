IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Lime , an award-winning California cannabis company with an extensive line of vapes, infused prerolls, gummies, concentrates, blunts, and more. The collaboration between Petalfast and Lime brings together two innovative forces in the cannabis industry, aiming to provide consumers with top-quality products and a seamless shopping experience.

“Lime represents a brand with an ability to distinguish itself in the highly competitive California cannabis industry, and we are excited to help expand their market presence through new distribution channels,” said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast. “As one of the first to pioneer the integration of alcohol distribution strategies in the sector, our brand portfolio is strategically positioned, allowing consumers to discover and establish connections with the best products the state has to offer.”

Developed by generational California cultivators and experienced extractors, Lime offers a wide range of products that cater to all cannabis enthusiasts, from the curious to the connoisseur. Lime’s diverse portfolio features products with optimal potency at a price point that’s accessible to all. Founded in 2019, Lime’s product lineup has rapidly expanded to include the first-ever triple infused pre-roll, award-winning blunts, premium vapes, strain-specific live resin gummies and syrups, and concentrates available in over 100 different strains. “Innovation is always at the forefront when it comes to Lime’s evolution as a brand. Our ability to rank in the top 3% of California brands across multiple product categories is proof of that,” said Sergey Vasilyev, CEO and co-founder of Lime.

With a focus on bringing the power of choice to cannabis consumers, Lime’s portfolio of products continues to set the brand apart from the competition. “Lime has chosen a great partner in the Petalfast organization. We believe that Petalfast’s unparalleled team and expertise paired with Lime’s diverse offerings, will allow us to reach our highest potential as the most recognizable brand in due time,” said Giovanti Humphries, CFO and co-founder of Lime.

The announcements come amidst significant growth for Petalfast in California, as the Company recently announced the launch of a second selling division to service heightened demand in the state’s market, a representation of the increased need for a national distribution partner, as many cannabis brands shift from a one-state to a multistate approach. In 2023 alone, Petalfast has also announced new partnerships in California with American Weed Co., Ciencia Labs, Hello Again, Old Pal, Sip Elixirs, Solis, VetCBD and Yummi Karma.

For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com . For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.