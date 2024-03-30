Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has handled a number of transportation crises since assuming the role, is facing his biggest challenge yet with the deadly collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore.
Almost immediately after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Buttigieg was again thrust into the spotlight as he was forced to begin marshaling his agency’s resources to address the disaster. Buttigieg was soon on the phone with Mary
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)