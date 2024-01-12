TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 ― The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”), Peter Deeb and Deeb & Company Limited, a corporation controlled by Peter Deeb, (together, “Deeb”) advises of the sale by Deeb of subordinate voting shares (“SVS”) in the capital of Hampton Financial Corporation of 141 Adelaide St. W., Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5 (the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC).