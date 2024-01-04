Department claims key documents outlining reasoning behind joining US-led invasion were not included in an ‘apparent administrative oversight’Peter Dutton has thrown his support behind the release of documents relating to Australia’s decision to join the Iraq war following the failure of the Morrison governmentto hand over all the 2003 cabinet documents for release.The opposition leader said on Thursday the “papers should be released” while accusing the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, of focusing too much on the “beltway issue” rather than cost-of-living. Continue reading…

