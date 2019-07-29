Breaking News
Home / Top News / Peter Foster appointed to lead Willis Towers Watson global cyber team

Peter Foster appointed to lead Willis Towers Watson global cyber team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LONDON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) has appointed Peter Foster as chairman of Global FINEX Cyber and Cyber Risk Solutions.  Foster has been with Willis Towers Watson for over 14 years and has been instrumental in building the company’s global cyber capabilities.

In a recent report from Willis Towers Watson and independent researcher ESI ThoughtLab, annual losses from cyberattacks averaged $4.7 million in the last fiscal year — with more than one in 10 firms losing over $10 million. Willis Towers Watson’s cyber platform enables clients to evaluate the full extent of their cyber risk exposure and determine an effective strategy for managing the risk.
Peter Foster, chairman, Global Finex Cyber and Cyber Risk Solutions, Willis Towers Watson, said, “Our recent data highlighting the increasing number of firms losing considerable sums from cyber attacks demonstrates the need for robust cybersecurity solutions. Cyber risk continues to be a key component of our global strategy and we have built tremendous momentum and capability in this space through our fully integrated and holistic approach to all aspects of mitigating cyber risk. I am delighted to be leading such an experienced global team with the breadth of knowledge and depth that we harness globally.”

For more information about Willis Towers Watson cyber approach, please access https://www.willistowerswatson.com/en-US/Solutions/cyber-risk-management

For more information on the recent Cybersecurity report as well as other key insights, on perceived threats, cybersecurity maturity and investment, the full report may be downloaded here.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.