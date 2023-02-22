TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), is pleased to announce that Channel Futures has recognized Peter Kujawa, VP of Service Leadership, as a 2023 Channel Influencer Award winner. This esteemed list recognizes individuals considered to be channel leaders, dedicated to the channel and working to keep it moving forward.

Kujawa took the helm of Service Leadership , a key benchmarking and insights offering of ConnectWise in 2022. In this role he has overseen the continuing development of a robust suite of tools created to help TSPs grow faster and more profitably, including the Service Leadership Index®, the industry’s gold-standard confidential TSP benchmarking service, and the SLIQ™ Operational Maturity Level™ tool, which enables TSP executives to discover and drive areas of improvement and validate progress on their path to accelerated value creation. He has been recognized as an MSPMentor Top 250 People in Managed Services and also served for nine years as an advisory board member for MSPAlliance.

“ConnectWise’s entire mission centers around helping TSPs achieve their most ambitious vision of success, and I love being able to do that every day through our Service Leadership tools,” said Kujawa. “It’s an honor to be recognized with this award from Channel Futures, but an even bigger honor to work alongside colleagues and partners who are so dedicated to the success of our channel and our community.”

Since 2018, partners who use Service Leadership’s products have grown revenue at a rate of 16.7% annually while at the same time growing bottom line profit faster at 25.6% annually. Thus, Service Leadership clients grow faster than the rest of the industry and they grow profitability even faster. This year, TSPs can look forward to two exciting Service Leadership products, the Service Leadership Index Annual Solution Provider Compensation Report, which will be released in late April, and Service Leadership Index version 3.0, a completely updated benchmarking platform. The compensation report will provide guidance to partners about what is actually occurring in their markets with compensation and help them make better decisions with their largest business expense. Service Leadership Index 3.0 will streamline the data input process for benchmark members each quarter and deliver near instantaneous access to their financial benchmark reports.

Kujawa is one of 50 individuals recognized as a thought leader who will impact the direction of the IT and communications indirect sales channel in 2023. He is profiled in a gallery on the Channel Futures website and in the 2023 Channel Influencers digital issue , available now for download, and will be honored alongside his fellow winners at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo , May 1-4 at the Venetian Resort & Expo in Las Vegas.

“Our Channel Influencers share a number of common traits, chief among them being their dedication to the channel,” said Bobby DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels Group. “In our conversations with this year’s honorees, they all cited the importance of sharing information and helping. They consider ‘influence’ to be an opportunity to help others.”

“Our editors are in the trenches, so they know who’s truly making waves and influencing the channel,” said Craig Galbraith, editorial director for Channel Futures. “We are once again proud to highlight the best and brightest Channel Influencers — those who lead with actions and words that set an example for the entire industry.”

Since 2018, the Channel Futures Channel Influencer Awards have recognized individuals expected to have a significant impact on the IT and communications indirect sales channel in the year ahead. These individuals are considered to be channel leaders, dedicated to the channel and working to keep it moving forward.

Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015

ConnectWiseUS@touchdownpr.com

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

About Service Leadership

Service Leadership, Inc.®, a ConnectWise solution, is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for IT Solution and Service Providers, directly and through industry consultants and global technology vendors. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, IT Solution Provider financial and operational benchmark: Service Leadership Index®. This includes private diagnostic benchmarks for individual IT Solution Providers and their business coaches and consultants. The company also publishes SLIQ™, the exclusive web application for partner owners and executives to drive financial improvements by confidentially assessing and driving their Operational Maturity Level™. For more information, visit service-leadership.com .

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo , Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Women’s Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe ; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.