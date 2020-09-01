Peterson’s new 358 Series adds surface-mount versatility to its LED Interior Lighting

Peterson’s new 358 Series LED Interior Lights Peterson’s new 358 Series LED interior lights come in three bar lengths: 6″, 12″, and 18″, with the outputs of 300, 500, and 1000 lumens respectively.

Peterson’s new 358 Series Bar Lights With a lower-profile, flat-back design, the new 358 Series bar lights are ideal for surface mounting to any trailer center ceiling, sidewall, or utility tool compartment.

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peterson Manufacturing has expanded its innovative line of USA-made LED interior lighting with the new 358 Series –– a lower-profile, flat-back bar light ideal for surface mounting to any trailer center ceiling, sidewall, or utility tool compartment.

The versatile new 358 Series is patented to meet the interior lighting needs of cargo and utility bodies built with floor-to-ceiling storage systems along the sidewalls –– where lights designed for upper corners don’t fit.

With the 358 Series, builders can ceiling-mount Peterson’s brilliant Great White® LED lighting right down the center of the cargo space to flood shadowy interiors with even, distributed light.

Like its “sister” series –– Peterson’s current 359 Cove Lights –– the new 358s come in three bar lengths: 6″, 12″, and 18″, with the same outputs of 300, 500, and 1000 lumens respectively. The multi-volt design is compatible with both 12V and 24V systems.

Each model is available with either standard 7.5″ stripped leads or terminated with .180 bullets. The 18″ light features wires on both ends to accommodate daisy-chaining multiple lights. The optimized profile and flat mounting tabs on both ends of each bar easily screw-mount to flat surfaces.

Engineered for robust service, the 358 lights feature an integral molded seal and are designed to meet IP67 ratings to resist dust, moisture and vapors, and are suitable for exterior use.

All three models work with the optional 5600 Series Timer Box Switch –– the perfect companion for controlling Peterson’s LED interior lighting with programmable, push-button ease.

According to Al Anderson, VP of Sales & Marketing, the addition of the 358 Series rounds out the most advanced, efficient cargo illumination line on the market. “It’s one more way Peterson is keeping solutions on the move for our customers,” Anderson said.

ABOUT PETERSON MANUFACTURING

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, nine highly specialized companies and nearly 1,000 associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.

First photo: Peterson’s new 358 Series LED interior lights come in three bar lengths: 6″, 12″, and 18″, with the outputs of 300, 500, and 1000 lumens respectively:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0e8ae04-1d95-44f5-9ea7-2fd158e465f4

Second photo: With a lower-profile, flat-back design, the new 358 Series bar lights are ideal for surface mounting to any trailer center ceiling, sidewall, or utility tool compartment:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e169433-f499-45b0-b655-01917b72ebc1