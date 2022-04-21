Pete’s of Erie Inc. Adopts Passport® Express Lane™ Self-checkout in All 50 Pete’s Stores

Passport Express Lane Passport Express Lane at Pete’s

Passport Express Lane Passport Express Lane at Pete’s

Greensboro, NC, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pete’s of Erie Inc., a convenience store retailer with 50 stores across Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, has selected Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Passport® Express Lane™ self-checkout system to elevate the overall customer experience and store efficiency of the “Pete’s” brand.

The brand will install Express Lane in all 50 stores along with the CPI Paypod cash recyclers to ensure all forms of payment including cash, card, and contactless options, are available to customers.

“Busy stores create new challenges in the shopping experience and we’re no different,” said Doug Mercer, information technology director. “Self-checkout allows us to maintain the standards our customers have come to expect. We chose Express Lane for its intuitive design and c-store specific features, including fuel purchasing.”

Express Lane offers a range of functions made for the unique scenarios c-stores experience including pre-pay and post-pay fuel sales. This allows customers to pump gas, scan items, and even order food all in one simple transaction. This allows for reduced lines at the front counter and streamline staff responsibilities to other valuable tasks like stocking shelves and maintaining cleanliness standards.

According to CPI, four out of 10 consumers will abandon a purchase due to long lines, and Forbes research shows 85 percent of shoppers believe self-checkout is faster than cashier-guided transactions. Pete’s of Erie is experiencing quick customer adoption of the first few installed Express Lanes. By positioning Express Lane near existing cashier stations and deploying employee ambassadors, the impact was immediate.

“Self-checkout is not a new concept for shoppers, but it is new to the c-store environment,” said Mike Brenner, product marketing manager, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “A successful self-checkout launch requires a team effort, and of course, the right tools for the job. Pete’s of Erie is a prime example of how retailers should implement and execute self-checkout strategies in the c-store setting.”

Along with forecourt integration, Express Lane easily handles complicated transactions including the sale of age-restricted items. The smart design and user interface for employees makes checking IDs and scanning items simple. Express Lane also supports all payment networks, which is especially important for retailers using multiple payment processors.

Learn more about Passport Express Lane and CPI’s Paypod here. Contact your local Gilbarco Veeder-Root distributor to get started today.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

About Pete’s of Erie Inc.

Petes of Erie operates 50 convenience store locations in the Midwest. Petes of Erie’s headquarters are located in Parsons, KS. Its stores provide fast and friendly service across KS, MO and OK.

