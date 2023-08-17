Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services, and Products Within the Global Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that Petfolk , a world-class veterinary care company founded and led by vets, is the recipient of the “Pet Solution of the Year” award in the 2023 awards program.

Petfolk offers both in-person visits at their brick-and-mortar locations, as well as virtual care services. Petfolk is one of the fastest-growing veterinary practices in the Southwest, located in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and soon Texas. Utilizing slick, user-friendly technology ensures convenient access to high-quality pet care services, regardless of location or circumstance.

Petfolk provides wellness, urgent care, surgery, and dental services in its beautiful state-of-the-art facilities. All locations are purposefully designed to be open-format with glass walls as part of their no-barrier philosophy, keeping pets and their parents together throughout the visit. The staff employs “fear-free” techniques, prioritizing the pets’ emotional well-being, creating a calming atmosphere, and ensuring pets feel safe and comfortable during a visit.

Petfolk is set to launch its elective Petfolk Care membership program at the end of this month. The program allows pet parents to get the expert care they need without the friction of an exam fee or always needing to go into a pet care center. Members will have unlimited clinic and virtual exams, as well as 24/7 instant access to the medical team.

The membership will grant full access to all of the features on the Petfolk app, where pet parents can conveniently access a wellness checklist, vaccine, and medical records and chat with the virtual care team.

“We pride ourselves on our unwavering dedication to providing gold-standard care for our furry friends. This award from Pet Innovation signifies our success thus far,” said Dr. Audrey Wystrach, Petfolk CEO and Founder. “With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 92, we’re proud to say that our pet parents consistently praise the exceptional service they receive from Petfolk, showcasing our commitment to delivering innovative care when and where it is needed.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work, and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations worldwide.

“We’re pleased to award Petfolk with the ‘Pet Solution Of The Year’ award. Recognizing their spa-like facilities, the importance of reducing pet stress and easily accessible care through technology are thoughtfully crafted to ensure a positive experience for all,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Independent Innovation Awards. “Petfolk’s outstanding care is a shining example of innovation in the pet healthcare industry. Their dedication to their commitment to the customer experience and high-quality care sets them apart as a leader in the field.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Petfolk

Founded by vets who love pets, Petfolk is revolutionizing the pet care industry by providing high-quality care right at pet parents’ fingertips. Petfolk is beyond what your typical veterinary clinic experience would entail, as the brand embodies an easily accessible community of care through its brick-a-mortar locations and virtual care services. Petfolk’s mission is to make pet care a joyful experience for pets, pet parents, and vets alike.

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475