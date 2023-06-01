EAGLE, Idaho, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced members of the management team will participate in two upcoming June investor conferences.
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 — William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference: The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 — Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Virtual Conference: The fireside chat is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
The conference presentation and fireside chat will be webcasted and can be accessed live or archived over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PetIQ.com.
About PetIQ
PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The Company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications as well as health and wellness items, which are further supported by its world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska and health and wellness manufacturing facility in Springville, Utah. The Company’s national service platform operates in over 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.
Investors: katie.turner@petiq.com or 208.513.1513
Media: kara.schafer@petiq.com or 407.929.6727
- Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. Announces Payment of Fee to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination to July 3, 2023 - June 1, 2023
- HII’s Mission Technologies Division Promotes Garry Schwartz to Chief Operating Officer and Todd Gentry to President of its C5ISR Business - June 1, 2023
- [Latest] Global Soundbar Market Size is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 8.5% to Reach US$ 9.8 Billion By 2030 | Custom Market Insights Study - June 1, 2023