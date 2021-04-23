PetIQ, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Breaking News
EAGLE, Idaho, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 800-909-4795 and international listeners may dial 312-281-2972.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PetIQ.com. A telephonic playback will be available through May 19, 2021. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671; the passcode is 21993768.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contact: [email protected] or 208.513.1513

