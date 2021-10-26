PetMed Express Announces Its Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

Breaking News
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $67.4 million, compared to $75.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 10.7%. Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2021 were $146.7 million, compared to $171.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 14.5%. Net income was $6.3 million, or $0.31 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.42 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a 24.5% decrease to net income. Net income was $10.8 million, or $0.53 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $0.81 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2020, a 33.4% decrease to net income. Average order size increased from $87 to $92 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“PetMeds has been a pioneer in the business of pet health and wellness for over 25 years, and it’s time to take the next step towards expanding our business in the $10 billion pet medication market and to begin our foray into the much larger $107 billion total pet care market,” said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. “As one example, during the quarter we recently launched our “AutoShip and Save” program which allows us to build a greater lifetime value and recurring relationships with our customers. The team and I are looking forward to leveraging PetMeds’ many assets in a variety of other new opportunity areas as we elevate our growth prospects for the future.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2021. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562. We will also provide a link at https://www.1800petmeds.com/investor.html for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on October 25, 2021 until November 8, 2021 at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671, and enter passcode 13724036.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.petmeds.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
             
      September 30,     March 31,
      2021     2021
ASSETS     (Unaudited)      
             
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 106,562   $ 118,718
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $28 and $39, respectively     1,854     2,587
Inventories – finished goods, net     19,733     34,420
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,397     4,503
Prepaid income taxes     899     959
Total current assets     133,445     161,187
             
Noncurrent assets:            
Property and equipment, net     25,081     25,450
Intangible assets     860     860
Total noncurrent assets     25,941     26,310
             
Total assets   $ 159,386   $ 187,497
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 11,183   $ 39,548
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     5,089     5,387
Total current liabilities     16,272     44,935
             
Deferred tax liabilities     1,627     1,281
             
Total liabilities     17,899     46,216
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share     9     9
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,943 and 20,269 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     21     20
Additional paid-in capital     8,711     7,111
Retained earnings     132,746     134,141
             
Total shareholders’ equity     141,487     141,281
             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 159,386   $ 187,497
             

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
                         
      Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
      September 30,     September 30,
      2021     2020     2021     2020
                         
Sales   $ 67,386   $ 75,436   $ 146,698   $ 171,640
Cost of sales     48,212     52,418     105,744     121,837
                         
Gross profit     19,174     23,018     40,954     49,803
                         
Operating expenses:                        
General and administrative     6,958     6,809     14,999     14,563
Advertising     3,435     5,131     11,108     14,164
Depreciation     694     607     1,341     1,169
Total operating expenses     11,087     12,547     27,448     29,896
                         
Income from operations     8,087     10,471     13,506     19,907
                         
Other income:                        
Interest income, net     74     66     159     156
Other, net     170     338     454     593
Total other income     244     404     613     749
                         
Income before provision for income taxes     8,331     10,875     14,119     20,656
                         
Provision for income taxes     1,982     2,463     3,342     4,476
                         
Net income   $ 6,349   $ 8,412   $ 10,777   $ 16,180
                         
Net income per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.31   $ 0.42   $ 0.53   $ 0.81
Diluted   $ 0.31   $ 0.42   $ 0.53   $ 0.81
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic     20,178     20,063     20,144     20,024
Diluted     20,568     20,154     20,384     20,098
                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.30   $ 0.28   $ 0.60   $ 0.56
                         

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
      Six Months Ended
      September 30,
      2021       2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 10,777     $ 16,180  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation     1,341       1,169  
Share based compensation     1,600       1,513  
Deferred income taxes     346       408  
Bad debt expense     58       61  
(Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     675       1,570  
Inventories – finished goods     14,687       (3,567 )
Prepaid income taxes     60        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     106       916  
Accounts payable     (28,365 )     (3,600 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     (210 )     391  
Income taxes payable           147  
Net cash provided by operating activities     1,075       15,188  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (972 )     (1,193 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (972 )     (1,193 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Dividends paid     (12,259 )     (11,413 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (12,259 )     (11,413 )
             
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (12,156 )     2,582  
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period     118,718       103,762  
             
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period   $ 106,562     $ 106,344  
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
             
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 2,935     $ 4,206  
             
Dividends payable in accrued expenses   $ 110     $ 126  
             

