DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) (“PetMeds”), will hold a conference call on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 4:30pm Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PETS management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Time: 4:30pm Eastern time (1:30pm Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0789

International number: 201-689-8562

Webcast: 4Q Earnings Webcast

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 PM Eastern time on the same day through June 25, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13746751

About PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, PetMeds delivers pet medications, food, health services and other products direct to the consumer at PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com and through its toll-free number (1-800-PetMeds). PetMeds aims to provide incredible care and services that are affordable to the broadest group of pet parents–because every pet deserves to live a long, happy, healthy life. For more information, please visit www.PetMeds.com. PetCareRx’s mission is to add love to the world by enhancing the lives of pets and pet parents by providing treats and toys, foods and vitamins, flea, tick and heartworm protection, and a vast range of prescription medications, all at a great value and with Internet convenience. For more information, please visit www.PetCareRx.com.

Investor Contact:

ICR, LLC

John Mills

(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

[email protected]