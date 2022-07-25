Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PetMeds® Announces Its First Quarter Financial Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

PetMeds® Announces Its First Quarter Financial Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $70.2 million, compared to $79.3 million for first quarter in the prior year, a decrease of 11.5%. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $2.8 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share, for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $6.3 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, for the current year quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million, or $0.35 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease to adjusted EBITDA of 10%.

“While disappointed with the quarterly sales results, I remain encouraged by some of the underlying trends we are seeing,” said Matt Hulett, CEO and President, “We knew early in the quarter that the colder temperatures, particularly in April, would have a material impact to sales due to the delay in our seasonally sensitive flea and tick business.  Absent that, we would have seen a stabilization of our business on a year-over-year basis especially in our loyal returning base.  The business strengthened throughout the quarter, including a recovery in our business later in the quarter with improving new and returning customers.” 

Mr. Hulett added, “We are excited about our partnership with Vetster and pleased with how we quickly executed and launched the integration with this key strategic initiative in pet telemedicine.  We see this as an important milestone on our roadmap to transform PetMeds from a prescription eCommerce company into a broader pet health brand. We continue to invest in our infrastructure, which includes processes, systems, and people. We have just enabled a new data warehouse that gives us deep insights into our first party data, and we recently announced the newest member of my team, Christine Chambers, Chief Financial Officer who will be joining us on August 3rd.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter.

This afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562. We will also provide a link at https://www.1800petmeds.com/investor.html for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on July 25, 2022, until August 8, 2022, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 13731566.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com.
        
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, 561-526-4444, investor@petmeds.com.

For media relations contact Mary Eva Tredway, Butin PR, maryeva@Butinpr.com.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

   
PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands, except for per share data)  
             
    June 30,     March 31,  
    2022     2022  
ASSETS   (Unaudited)        
             
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,414   $ 111,080  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful            
accounts of $36 and $39, respectively   1,782     1,913  
Inventories – finished goods   22,575     32,455  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,415     4,866  
Prepaid income taxes       681  
Total current assets   134,186     150,995  
             
Noncurrent assets:            
Property and equipment, net   24,693     24,464  
Minority interest investment in Vetster   5,000      
Intangible assets   860     860  
Total noncurrent assets   30,553     25,324  
             
Total assets $ 164,739   $ 176,319  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable $ 17,031   $ 27,500  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   6,027     5,697  
Income taxes payable   839      
Total current liabilities   23,897     33,197  
             
Deferred tax liabilities   642     936  
             
Total liabilities   24,539     34,133  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized;            
3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a            
liquidation preference of $4 per share   9     9  
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized;            
20,989 and 20,979 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   21     21  
Additional paid-in capital   13,196     11,660  
Retained earnings   126,974     130,496  
             
Total shareholders’ equity   140,200     142,186  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 164,739   $ 176,319  
             

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,
    2022     2021  
             
Sales $ 70,187   $ 79,312  
Cost of sales   50,244     57,532  
             
Gross profit   19,943     21,780  
             
Operating expenses:            
General and administrative   9,351     8,041  
Advertising   6,349     7,673  
Depreciation   753     647  
Total operating expenses   16,453     16,361  
             
Income from operations   3,490     5,419  
             
Other income:            
Interest income, net   117     85  
Other, net   198     284  
Total other income   315     369  
             
Income before provision for income taxes   3,805     5,788  
             
Provision for income taxes   1,030     1,360  
             
Net income $ 2,775   $ 4,428  
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic $ 0.14   $ 0.22  
Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.22  
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic   20,208     20,109  
Diluted   20,291     20,200  
             
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30   $ 0.30  
             

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $ 2,775   $ 4,428  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash        
provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation   753     647  
Share based compensation   1,536     718  
Deferred income taxes   (294 )   (167 )
Bad debt expense   45     29  
(Increase) decrease in operating assets        
and increase (decrease) in liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   86     396  
Inventories – finished goods   9,880     5,246  
Prepaid income taxes   681     959  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   451     442  
Accounts payable   (10,469 )   (14,834 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   97     1,145  
Income taxes payable   839     569  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   6,380     (422 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of minority interest investment in Vetster   (5,000 )    
Purchases of property and equipment   (982 )   (477 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,982 )   (477 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Dividends paid   (6,064 )   (6,033 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (6,064 )   (6,033 )
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (5,666 )   (6,932 )
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period   111,080     118,718  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 105,414   $ 111,786  
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
         
Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 791   $ 245  
         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share, non-GAAP financial measures that we calculate as net income excluding; share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; and interest income (expense). We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income and adjusted EBITDA per share to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share in this earnings release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as, share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision; interest income (expense) which are not components of our core business operations. We also believe it is useful to exclude other expenses like the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, which was executed in the June quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share has limitations as financial measures, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect certain expenses like the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, which was executed in the June quarter; and
  • Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share for each of the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
PetMed Express, Inc.
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended    
  June 30, June 30, $ %
($ in thousands, except percentages)   2022     2021   Change Change
         
Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
         
Net income $ 2,775   $ 4,428   $ (1,653 ) -37 %
         
Add (subtract):        
    Share-based compensation $ 1,536   $ 718   $ 818   114 %
    Income Taxes $ 1,030   $ 1,360   $ (330 ) -24 %
    Depreciation $ 753   $ 647   $ 106   16 %
    Interest Income/Expense $ (117 ) $ (85 ) $ (32 ) 38 %
    Investment Banking Fee (Vetster) $ 355   $   $ 355    
         
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,332   $ 7,068   $ (736 ) -10 %
         

 

 
  Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except percentages June 30, June 30, $ %
and per share amounts)   2022     2021   Change Change
         
Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Per Share to Adjusted EBITDA per share:
         
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.22   $ (0.08 ) -38 %
         
Add (subtract):        
    Share-based compensation $ 0.08   $ 0.04   $ 0.04   113 %
    Income Taxes $ 0.05   $ 0.07   $ (0.02 ) -25 %
    Depreciation $ 0.03   $ 0.03   $ 0.00   16 %
    Interest Income/Expense $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) 37 %
    Investment Banking Fee (Vetster) $ 0.02   $   $ 0.02    
         
Adjusted EBITDA Per Share $ 0.31   $ 0.35   $ (0.04 ) -11 %
         

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.