The giveaway comes as PetMeds® partners with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to make Science Diet available through petmeds.com, starting March 1

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PetMed Express , Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert, is giving away a year’s worth of free science-led Hill’s Science Diet pet nutrition to three lucky winners. Those three winners will also get to select a pet shelter of their choice to receive a $1,000 credit to petmeds.com .

The giveaway will be open for entries on petmeds.com between February 16 and March 15, 2024. No purchase is necessary to win. The promotion comes in advance of Hill’s Science Diet products being available through petmeds.com, beginning March 1, 2024.

“We are proud to partner with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to offer Hill’s Science Diet products through petmeds.com,” said Matt Hulett, President and CEO of PetMed Express. “We’re looking forward to giving away a year’s worth of Hill’s Science Diet to our winning pet parents, supporting animal shelters, and to providing our PetMeds® customers with these best-in-class products starting next month.”

PetMeds® is launching the giveaway during Responsible Pet Ownership Month and at a time when shelters nationwide are facing a capacity crisis. For the third consecutive year, shelters had too many animals and not enough adoptions in 2023, a trend that is continuing this year. PetMeds® is doing its part to help promote responsible pet ownership by providing top-quality pet food and helping to ease the burden on animal shelters.

For more information and giveaway details, visit petmeds.com/hills .

ABOUT PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, PetMeds® ( petmeds.com ) is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert, providing fast, convenient, and helpful service to over 10 million customers across the U.S. Pet parents can save money by ordering premium pet foods, prescription and over-the counter medications, treats and more at PetMeds.com or by calling 1-800-PetMeds. PetMeds® has also revolutionized affordable and accessible veterinary care by offering Pumpkin® pet insurance plans and same-day VetLive® telehealth appointments directly on the PetMeds® website. PetCareRx ( petcarerx.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PetMeds®.

ABOUT HILLS

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill’s Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill’s is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill’s Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill’s Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com .

