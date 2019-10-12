Petrol bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters again took to the streets angry at what they believe is Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kurdish-Led SDF says 23 of its fighters were killed on Friday - October 12, 2019
- Petrol bombs thrown in Hong Kong metro, protesters defy face mask ban - October 12, 2019
- Turkey’s Syria offensive ‘invasion’ of Arab land: Arab League secretary general - October 12, 2019