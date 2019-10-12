Petrol bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters angry at what they believe is Beijing’s tightening grip on the city took to the streets again.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Petrol bombs thrown inside Hong Kong metro station: government - October 12, 2019
- Leakage from targeted Iran tanker halted as it heads for Gulf: Iranian media - October 12, 2019
- 74 Kurdish-led fighters killed in Turkish offensive - October 12, 2019