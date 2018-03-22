Petroleum Geo-Services ASA: Calling Notice PGS 2018 Annual General Meeting

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA’s (“PGS” or “the Company”) Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 25, 2018 at 15:00 CET. The Annual General Meeting will be held at the PGS headquarters, Lilleakerveien 4C, 0216 Oslo, Norway.

The calling notice and proxy forms for PGS 2018 Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.pgs.com.

The calling notice and proxy forms are also available in Norwegian on the web pages listed above.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cfbb17c-6e7c-4d8a-8747-4a4714a09cc2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4b16413-5e53-45d0-bc2e-66629b124e2e